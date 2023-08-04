If you are interested in exploring inner fitness — learning how to manage challenges that life brings to you — join the Grand Island Public Library for “Exploring Inner Fitness” presented by Mary Ann Kalinay.

Everyone faces hurts, upsets, disappointments and challenges that are tough to manage. Learn how to identify how your beliefs, mind, thoughts, and emotions influence how we manage the challenges and develop a plan to strengthen your inner fitness muscles.

This program will be presented at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, Registration is required and space is limited; register on the library’s online event calendar at https://grandisland.evanced.info/signup, or by calling the library at 308-385-5333.

The Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.