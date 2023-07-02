The medical director of the Morrison Cancer Center believes the requirements of Medicare Advantage organizations such as UnitedHealthcare do a disservice to his cancer patients.

Dr. M. Sitki Copur feels people with cancer would be better served with traditional Medicare than they are by Medicare Advantage plans.

For people with Medicare Advantage, prior authorization is often required for treatments that Copur feels his patients need. Those measures include MRIs, chemotherapy and PET scans.

Copur, who is an oncologist, says the preauthorization burden causes problems for his patients on a regular basis.

Seeking preauthorization is a difficult process, he says. And the delay can be harmful for people with cancer.

Rather than sitting there, waiting for preauthorization, cancer progresses. A delay of two to four weeks can jeopardize a patient’s life, Copur said.

Sometimes a day or two can make a difference. “This is why this is so important,” he said.

With Medicare Advantage, if a doctor uses a procedure or medication without preapproval, the insurer will not pay. The doctor would have to bill the patient or the hospital. Rather than going that route, the doctor might use a lesser quality or cheaper product.

Three Medicare Advantage programs are available in Nebraska: UnitedHealthcare, Nebraska Total Care and Blue Cross/Blue Shield.

From Copur’s perspective, UnitedHealthcare is the worst of the three for his cancer patients.

“And I’m not scared to say it,” he said. Nebraska Total Care is a little bit better, he said.

The Morrison Cancer Center is part of Mary Lanning Healthcare. Copur has offices in Hastings and Grand Island. He is also an adjunct professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Under regular Medicare, standard procedures are followed in the treatment of cancer, using guidelines set out by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and the American Society of Clinical Oncology. Any approved chemotherapy may be used for Medicare patients without preapproval.

Copur says UnitedHealthcare is misleading in its advertising. A letter he received from the company says a Medicare Advantage plan from United Healthcare “provides your Original Medicare benefits, plus valuable extras.”

Copur says that’s not true. Cancer patients who are on traditional Medicare do not require preauthorization.

The Independent tried several times this past week to contact UnitedHealthcare, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

Two members of Copur’s staff spend a lot of time trying to obtain preauthorization. The process is time-consuming. Some staff members refer to Medicare Advantage as Medicare Disadvantage.

Not only does UnitedHealthcare deny treatments, but it sometimes denies investigations and tests, Copur said.

A young man came to Copur in pain. The doctor determined he had sarcoma in his hip. Sarcoma is a tumor in the bone, Copur said.

UnitedHealthcare said an MRI was not medically necessary, instructing the doctor to initially do a normal X-ray. Later, he had physical therapy. The MRI was finally approved, but after all the waiting, the young man died.

“This has to be corrected,” Copur says of the current system.

If authorization is denied, the physician can appeal the process by requesting a peer-to-peer interview with a doctor.

Copur uses that process frequently. But he’s disappointed that he can’t argue his case with a fellow oncologist. Sometimes, in lobbying for his patients, he might be talking to a dermatologist or a pharmacist.

The appeal process takes time. Members of a cancer team must be aggressive in fighting cancer, Copur said.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have published two proposed rules addressing prior authorization. The proposals are meant “to rein in Medicare Advantage plans from placing excessive and unnecessary administrative obstacles between patients and evidence-based treatments,” says a news release.

Earlier this year, the American Society of Clinical Oncology listed Copur in the President’s Circle of ASCO’s Advocacy Champions.

ASCO says the honor was the result of his “tireless” advocacy efforts in 2022.

ASCO says Advocacy Champions are ASCO volunteers who work hard “to ensure that every patient with cancer has access to high-quality, equitable cancer care no matter who they are or where they live.”

Copur was one of 160 people who attended the 2023 ASCO Advocacy Summit meeting May 1 and 2 in Washington, D.C. During the trip, he visited the offices of Congressional representatives from Nebraska and Iowa.

At a breakfast, Copur spoke to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island.

Copur told Whitehouse that Medicare Advantage organizations are not doing what they say they’re doing. He said they’re removing some of the benefits of regular Medicare and delivering small rewards in return.

Copur asked members of Congress to support the Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act and other bills.

In addition to his Washington trip, Copur works with the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and the Nebraska Medical Association.

Copur’s battle won’t stop anytime soon. He plans to devote the rest of his working life to fight for his patients and to ease their pain and suffering as much as he can.