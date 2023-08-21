Eight acts — ranging from comedy to country, rock to Christian — will entertain fans in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series at the Nebraska State Fair.

“Nebraskans love all kinds of great music, and they love to laugh,” said Karli Schulz, entertainment and events director. “So we’ve assembled a lineup that will truly have something for everyone — from the hardcore rockers to families.”

The legendary Oak Ridge Boys will kick off the concert series on Older Nebraskans Day, Monday, Aug. 28, with a 2 p.m. concert in the Heartland Events Center. Known for upbeat songs such as “Elvira” and “American Made,” the Oaks have scored 12 gold, three platinum and one double platinum albums, as well as Grammy, Dove, CMA and ACM awards.

Tickets are sold out. The Oak Ridge Boys are presented by 103.5 Legend and 102.1 True Country.

With such hits as “Joy to the World,” “Black and White” and “Shambala,” Three Dog Night will bring their three-part harmonies to the Heartland Events Center at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. Celebrating nearly five decades of performing, Three Dog Night achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than any other group from 1969 through 1974.

Tickets start at $20. Sponsors are Tom Dinsdale Automotive, the 1868 Foundation, Middleton Electric and GI Family Radio.

Fluffy will open the outdoor concerts with his unique and animated comedy style at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at Anderson Field. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias has performed to sold-out audiences around the world and has nearly a billion views on YouTube. Known for his appearances on Netflix and Comedy Central, he was voted one of the Hollywood Reporter’s Top 40 Comedy Players in 2018.

This year’s outdoor comedy concert will include improvements to the experience for attendees. Seating will be provided for all concertgoers. Reserved seating will have assigned seats, while general admission tickets will be in the bleachers. There will also be a third video screen added. Reserved tickets are $81 and $61; general admission, $41. Fluffy’s performance is presented by Hits 106, 107.7 The Island, Rock 101.5, Y102 and KGFW.

Christian artist TobyMac will take the outdoor stage at Anderson Field at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. With 16 million units in career sales and seven Grammy Awards, TobyMac has become a giant in the Christian music scene. Each of his six studio solo projects has gone Gold, as well as his chart-topping single, “I Just Need U.”

Tickets are $56 for the pit and $31 for general admission.

Bush with special guest Pop Evil will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, on the outdoor stage at Anderson Field. Rock quartet Bush has sold over 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada. No. 1 hits include “Comedown,” “Machinehead” and “The Sound of Winter.”

Pop Evil’s songs range from fist-pumping anthems and timeless power ballads. Among their eight No. 1 Billboard Rock singles are “Trenches,” “Torn to Pieces” and “Walking Lions.” The winner of the Fairest Showdown: Battle of the Bands will also perform.

Tickets are $66 for the pit and $46 for general admission. Bush is presented by 104.1 The Blaze.

Singer/songwriter Lee Brice will bring his style of country to the outdoor stage at Anderson Field at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2. Brice has released five albums, including the latest, “Hey World,” which featured the No. 1 single, “One of Them Girls.” Among his eight No. 1 hits, “Love Like Crazy” was named the top country song of 2010.

Tickets are $66 for the pit and $46 for general admission. Brice’s concert is presented by Y102 and Froggy 98.

In an additional offering in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series, Banda Maguey will present a free concert at 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, in the Pump & Pantry Party Pit. From Jalisco, Mexico, Banda Maguey is known for the Technobanda style, which replaces some of the instruments of traditional banda with electric instruments.

Part of Fiesta Latina, Banda Maguey’s concert is presented by Telemundo Nebraska, Fiesta 94.5 and Lobo 97.7.

Tickets for all of these performances include outside gate admission. Tickets are available for purchase through the Nebraska State Fair website at StateFair.org.

To avoid scammers, the fair recommends to ONLY buy tickets from the State Fair’s exclusive ticket seller, ETix.com. The fair cannot guarantee access or seating from tickets bought from third party sites.

With the theme “Whatever Your Flavor,” this year’s Nebraska State Fair is Aug. 25-Sept. 4 in Grand Island. For more information, go to StateFair.org.