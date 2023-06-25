Ongoing

Children’s Art Show, featuring works by children 10 and younger, through June 30, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Sunday, June 25

Brad Colerick, in concert, 7 p.m., Stuhr Museum. Presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, this is a free outdoor concert; 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org

Kick Flippin’ Addiction Skate Competition, second annual, noon, Pier Park; family-friendly day of art, music, kids activities and a skate competition; 402-519-5044 or 2022odad@gmail.com

Fourth Street Festival, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., West 600 block of Fourth Street, downtown Grand Island. Event includes beer gardens, food, live music, folkloric dancers, dog show, clowns, kids entertainment, Lucha Libre wrestling, and vendors and more; www.facebook.com/4th-Street-Festival-10272745908426

Nebraska Army National Guard 43rd Army Band, in concert, 7 p.m., Central City Performing Arts Center, Edwin and Bernice Lock Theater, Central City; free.

Wolbach Days, 63rd annual, last day, Wolbach. Schedule includes turtle races, duck races and other games and activities on Sunday. Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m.; advance rodeo tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 3-12; admission at the gate is $10 for adults and $7 for children 3-12. Schedule: Village of Wolbach page on Facebook.

“Building a Future,” Callaway’s annual Pioneer Picnic, last day, Morgan Park, Callaway. Information/schedule: Callaway Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

“Ansley Through the Ages,” annual Muddy Creek Celebration, last day, Ansley. Event includes kids games and activities, art show, entertainment, food and more. Information: Muddy Creek Celebration on Facebook

“Famous in a Small Town,” Sargent Fair and Chokecherry Jamboree, , Sargent. Event includes a church service (10:30 a.m.) and a pancake feed (11:30) in the City Park.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, June 26

“Stomp Chomp Roar!” a Mega Monday program for all ages, featuring Dinosaur Ranger Anthony, 10:30 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Learn all about dinosaurs, geological time, fossils, dinosaur skin and sounds, Pangea, extinction, Ice Age mammals, and more; Laura Fentress, 308-385-5333.

4-H Shooting Sports National Championships, through Friday, Heartland Public Shooting Park, 6788 W. Husker Highway; and the Heartland Events Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road. More than 500 youth age 14 to 18 from across the country will be competing in events. No admission charge for spectators; information: Steve Pritchard, Extension Educator, 402-471-0384 or spritchard1@unl.edu; or online at https://4h.unl.edu/shooting-sports/national

“The SpongeBob Musical,” presented by the Crane River Theater Company, 7 p.m. through July 1 (no Sunday performances), Cope Amphitheater, Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 11th St., Kearney. Admission is $5; gates open at 6 p.m.; 308-627-5796 or CraneRiverTheater.org

Tuesday, June 27

Nebraska Army National Guard 43rd Army Band, in concert, 4 p.m., Kearney High School auditorium, 2702 W. 11th St., Kearney; free.

Wednesday, June 28

4-H Fashion Show, hosted by Hall County Extension, 7:30 p.m., College Park Theater. The “hottest styles, looks and accessories” will be presented by Hall County 4-H members, with emcees Alissa Harrington and L.J. McCormick. Information: D’Ette Scholtz, Extension Educator, 308-385-5088.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Thursday, June 29

TeZZ, “seasoned performers on vocals, keyboard, sax, flute and percussion, playing classics from the American songbook and pop, swing, jump and more,” 8 p.m. Grace Abbott Park, West State and Cleburn streets. Presented as part of the City of Grand Island Summer Concert Series, there is no admission charge; bring blankets or lawn chairs; 308-385-0290 or www.giparks.com

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, June 30

Hear Grand Island, featuring El Nuevo Imperio, Casii Stephan, Las Cruxes, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Nebraska Army National Guard 43rd Army Band, in concert, 7 p.m., York County Courthouse, 510 N. Lincoln Ave. York. (in case of inclement weather the performance will be moved to the Yorkshire Playhouse, 517 N. Lincoln Ave.); free.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.