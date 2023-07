Sunday, July 16

Art in the Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stolley Park. Event includes visual and performing arts, a children’s creative center and numerous food booths. Art on display and for sale will include paintings, pottery, quilts, photography and woodworking/wood carving.

Stolley House tours, hosted by the Hall County Historical Society, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stolley Park; free.

Car and bike show, to benefit Koen Barribo and his parents, Tyler Barribo and Makayla Morgan, noon to 4 p.m. Eagle Scout Park south parking lot, 3050 N. Broadwell. Koen was born in May, but he is now in the NICU at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. In addition to cars and bike, several food and product vendors will be on site and donating a portion of their profits. Proceeds from the show will help the family with medical and other expenses. Entry fee is $10 per car or bike; free for viewers, but freewill donations would be appreciated; Kenneth Shepherd , 402-366-7411.

Henderson Community Days, last day, Henderson. Event includes art shows, heritage tours, kids games, sports tournaments, community church service (10 a,.m. Sunday, downtown park), and more; Henderson Community Days page on Facebook.

Cruise Weekend 2023, celebrating 36 years, last day, Kearney. Event includes car shows and auctions, entertainment, food, bike shows, parade, concerts and more. Schedule of events: Kearney Cruise Nite on Facebook.

State 4-H Horse Show, through Wednesday, Thompson Arena, Fonner Park.

Howard County Fair, through Wednesday, St. Paul. Special activities include barbecue cook-off 6 p.m. Sunday, and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. Tuesday. ($10; free for kids 5 and younger); www.howardcountyfair.net

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, July 17

Jammin’ Randy: It’s Cool to be Kind, featuring award winning children’s singer/songwriter, teacher, entertainer, and recording artist Randy Sauer, 10:30 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. A Mega Monday event that is par of the library’s summer reading program, this event is for For of all ages; 308-385-5333.

Scrabble Game Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement, second floor Pub, Capital Avenue and North Road, Grand Island. All players welcome; bring a Scrabble board if you have one. Games regularly offered the third Monday of the month. No registration required, but masks are while in the building; La Vonne Catron, 308-382-2663.

Tuesday, July 18

Paddywack, folk music from the British Isles and North America, 7 p.m., Stuhr Museum. Presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, this is a free outdoor concert; 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org

Rep. Adrian Smith staff mobile office, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Kearney County Courthouse, 424 N. Colorado Ave., Minden. Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff at a mobile office about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency, or take advantage of the services available through his office. Another meeting is planned for July 25 in Central City; 308-384-3900

Henderson Farmers Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1044 N. Main St., Henderson. Open every Tuesday through Aug. 8.

Wednesday, July 19

Hall County Fair, through Sunday, Fonner Park. Special events include: BD and the Boys, 5 to 8 p.m., and the Jessy Karr Band, 9 p.m. to midnight, Aurora Co-op Pavilion; Cruise Nite car show, 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday; and trailer races, 6 to 9 p.m., followed by music from Exit 312; and the La Imparable Banda, 6 p.m. to midnight, Aurora Co-op Pavilion, on Saturday; the DC Lynch Carnival (6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday); in addition to traditional fair events; http://hallcountyfair.com/

“Meet Your Four Chautauqua Historical Figures Through Books and Hands-on Activities,” for students in second through fifth grade, 2 to 4 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second. Event will give kids the opportunity to learn more about the four historical figures who will be featured at the main Chautauqua events Friday and Saturday: Chief Standing Bear, Mark Twain, Edith Wharton and Rosa Parks; Laura Fentress, 308-385-5333.

Adams County Fair, through Sunday, 947 S. Baltimore, Hastings. Entertainment lineup includes: Neal McCoy, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday ($15-$25); Cooper Alan and Priscilla Block, 7:30 p.m. Thursday ($25-$40); Lil Jon, 8:30 p.m. Friday ($30-$60); and Tyler Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($40-$70); 402-462-3247 or www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com

“Red, White Blue: Our Fair is For You,” Polk County Fair, through Sunday, Osceola. Special events include: free community barbecue and ice cream social, ranch rodeo and live music from Second Time Around on Thursday; Figure 8 races and live music from Borderline on Friday; kids pedal tractor pull, demolition derby, and music from Arcade Radio on Saturday; and Show & Shine car show on Sunday; polk-county-fair.com

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Thursday, July 20

Senior Health Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St. Event includes information booths, blood pressure checks and more; chicken dinner served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ($9 for those 59 and younger; $5 for those 60 and older); 308-385-5308, ext. 233.

Fishing lessons, offered by Reel Men and Ladies of Nebraska, 6 to 8 p.m., Suck’s Lake, 809 S. Harrison. Learn to cast, learn to tie a knot and more at this event; Bruce Berck at 308-850-8464.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, July 21

“What Connects Us,” the 2023 Nebraska Chautauqua, 5:30 p.m. Stuhr Museum. Event includes music by David Seay; “An Evening with Mark Twain” (as portrayed by Warren Brown), 6:30 p.m.; “An Evening with Edith Wharton” (as portrayed by Karen Vuranch). 7:30; Q&A with both scholars; 8:20; and final comments. 8:30 p.m. Free admission. Food will be available for purchase at the Silver Dollar Café in Railroad Town; 308-385-5316 or www.NebraskaChautauqua.org

Hear Grand Island, featuring The Killigans, Social Cinema, and Blondo, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Bands on the Bricks, 6 to 9 p.m., 13th and M streets, downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to join this free family-friendly street festival with food vendors, cold beer, kids activities and dancing in the streets; event runs every Friday night through Aug. 11; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911 or auroranebraska.com/

“Disney’s The Lion King JR,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre and featuring two casts of talented young actors, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., Hastings (inside Good Samaritan Village); continues July 28-30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5-11; children 4 and younger admitted for free; www.hctheatre.org.

Bradshaw Days, Friday and Saturday, Bradshaw. Event includes: beer garden featuring music from Pail Siebert and Jake Kloefkorn, 7 p.m. to midnight Friday; kids games and petting zoo, parade (9 a.m.), car show, firemen’s hamburger feed (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), ice cream social, dunk tank watermelon feed and more on Saturday; Bradshaw, Nebraska page on Facebook.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, July 22

“What Connects Us,” the 2023 Nebraska Chautauqua, 10 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Event includes: “African and American: Connecting through Story and Song,” presented by Becky Stone (Rosa Parks); “What Connects Us: Indigenous Peoples and All Americans,” presented by Taylor Keen (Standing Bear), 11:15 a.m.; “Human Connections through the Literature of WWI,” presented by Karen Vuranch (Edith Wharton), 1:15 p.m.; and “Reformer in Disguise: Using Humor to Make Connections,” presented by Warren Brown (Mark Twain), 2:30 p.m.; 308-385-5333 www.NebraskaChautauqua.org

What Connects Us, the 2023 Nebraska Chautauqua, 5:30 p.m., Sturh Museum. Event includes music by Dan Holtz; “An Evening with Rosa Parks” (as portrayed by Becky Stone), 6:30 p.m.; “An Evening with Standing Bear” (as portrayed by Taylor Keen, 7:30; Q&A with both scholars at 8:20; and final comments, 8:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at the Silver Dollar Café in Railroad Town; 308-385-5316 or www.NebraskaChautauqua.org

Sommerfest, 3 to 8 p.m., the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. (gates open at 2:30 p.m.) Event includes music from the Happy Players (4 to 8 p.m.), food, beverages, activities and more; feel free to bring a lawn chair. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members; youth 17 and younger admitted free if accompanied by an adult family member. (Will be moved to the ballroom in case of inclement weather.)

BBQ Smokout, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters, 4 to 10 p.m., Sluggers Bar & Grill, 707 W. Anna. Event includes food served from 5 to 7 p.m., games and prizes, and live music from Modern Kowboy (8 p.m.). Admission is $25 and includes food, and entertainment; $10 cover for anyone arriving after 7:30 p.m.; 308-382-1786

“Big Bad,” children’s theater presented by the Grand Island Department of Parks and Recreation, 4 p.m., Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. Cast is all children age 7-15. No admission charge; bring lawn chairs or blankets; 308-389-0290

Sherman County Fair, through Wednesday, Loup City. Special events include a demolition derby on Saturday, ranch rodeo on Sunday, Family Fun Night on Monday and bull riding on Tuesday.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, July 23

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.