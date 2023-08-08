Ongoing

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

“Journey Stories,” a Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service poster exhibit, through Sept. 8, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. The exhibit also includes items from the library and the Hall County Historical Society highlighting the history and story of migration in Grand Island and Central Nebraska. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

“Bird Nerd Photography,” presented by Colleen Childers, 7 p.m., Crane Trust Nature and Visitors Center, 9225 S. Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). Childers will share pictures of her birding adventures from across the state of Nebraska. Prior to the program, a potluck meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. Bring a dish to share if you wish; plates, utensils and drinks provided; 308-382-1820 or visit cranetrust.org.

Pitch Tournament, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement dining room, 3390 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island; Deb Quick, 308-381-4100.

Greeley County Fair, through Wednesday, Spalding.

Sandhills Open Road Challenge and Loup 2 Loup Race, 23rd annual, through Saturday, Arnold. SORC23 is a 55-mile rally-style open road race through the scenic Nebraska Sandhills. Event also includes a car show, barbecue, awards ceremony and more; schedule: www.sorcrace.com .

Henderson Farmers Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1044 N. Main St., Henderson. Last one of the season.

Wednesday, Aug. 9

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Aug. 10

Northwest High School and Northwest District elementary schools, first day of school; K-8 dismissed at 3:15 p.m.; high school dismissed at 3:36 p.m.; 308-385-6398.

“Summertime Fun,” the Loup County “World’s Fair,” through Saturday, Taylor. Event includes the grand parade, beer garden and music from the Kenastons on Saturday night; www.loupcountyworldsfair.org/

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Aug. 11

Heartland Lutheran High School, first day of school for ninth-graders, noon dismissal; 308-385-3900.

“Imagination Bacon — Bacon & Brews for Books,” an annual event hosted by the Heartland United Way, 6 p.m. Heartland Events Center. Event features local craft brew and wine samples alongside bacon-inspired appetizers and a pork sandwich meal; and live music featuring Rascal Martinez. Advance tickets are $35 (must be 21 to attend) or $40 at the door. Proceeds benefit the Imagination Library Program to ensure all children start kindergarten with a library of their own; 308-382-2675 or the Heartland United Way’s page on Facebook.

Band on the Bricks, 6 p.m., downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to join this free family-friendly street festival with food vendors, cold beer, kids activities and dancing in the streets; last concert of the summer.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34, Grand Island; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

“Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin: One Woman’s Remarkable Escape From Nazi Germany,” featuring author Mildred Schindler Janzen, ByGone Book Club program sponsored by the Grand Island Public Library and the Hall County Historical Society, 11 a.m., 1124 W. Second St. Club meeting will be preceded by a showing of the short documentary “Mildred’s Escape: A WW2 Survival Story” from Butterfly Road Productions. Meeting will include a special Q&A session with Janzen; Shaun Klee, 308-385-5333.

New Legacy Project, Christian concert, 2 p.m., New Life Community Church, 301 W. Second St. Free; 308-384-5369.

“Disney Animation Night,” free movie, 8:35 p.m., Indianhead Golf Course, 4100 W. Husker Highway. Movie rated PG and starts at sunset. No admission charge, but donations will benefit junior golf scholarships. Snacks, popcorn, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and set them up near the cart barn entrance. Offered every Saturday night through October (weather permitting) movie titles available by sending a private message on Facebook or calling 308-381-4653.

Genoa Indian School Foundation Recognition and Remembrance Day, 33rd annual, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Genoa Indian School Museum and Interpretive Center, 209 E. Webster St., and the St. Rose of Lima Community Center (next door), Genoa. Event includes programs, tours, Native American arts and crafts, history stations, food, ice cream social and more; 402-993-6036 or 402-993-6055, por genoaindianschoolmuseum.org

Patio Polka Party, featuring Angie Kriz & the PolkaTunes, 6:30 to 11 p.m., the Leadership Center, 2211 Q St., Aurora; event also includes a “polka-inspired buffet” served at 6:30 p.m.; music starts at 7. Tickets for the buffet and music are $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 and younger; music only tickets are $10 for adults, $2 for children; order online at tlcaurora.org/ or at the gate; 402-694-3934.

“Celebrate Broadway,” presented by Crane River Theater, 2 p.m. Sunday, Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students; 308-627-5796 or cranerivertheater.org.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3,50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Praise on the Plaza, annual event hosted by Trinity United Methodist Church, 9 a.m., Amur Plaza, 300 N. Wheeler. A drumming circle will precede the service at 8:30 a.m.; bring lawn chairs; 308-382-1952.

Lincoln Pool, last day for the season. Note: Island Oasis will be closed Aug. 14-18, will reopen Aug. 19 and 20; Aug. 20 is the last day for Island Oasis. Splash pads will remain open through Labor Day; Grand Island Parks and Rec Department, 308-389-0290,

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.