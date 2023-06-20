Ongoing

Children’s Art Show, featuring works by children 10 and younger, through June 30, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Wednesday, June 21

Find Your Flavor! Volunteer fair hosted by the Heartland United Way and the Nebraska State Fair, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Raising Nebraska Building at Fonner Park. Check out local organizations that can always use volunteers; event includes prizes and snacks; 308-382-2675.

Maine Anjou/Chianina Association Junior Nationals, through Saturday, Fonner Park (Cattle Barn, Sheep Barn. Five Points Arena, Pinnacle Bank Expo Center).

“The SpongeBob Musical,” presented by the Crane River Theater Company, 7 p.m. through July 1 (no Sunday performances), Cope Amphitheater, Yanney Heritage Park, 2020 11th St., Kearney. Admission is $5; gates open at 6 p.m.; 308-627-5796 or CraneRiverTheater.org.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.; 308-385-5308.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Thursday, June 22

Blue Plate Special, “American roots music,” covering rhythm and blues, jazz-infused Americana and a “touch of rock.” 8 p.m., Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. Presented as part of the City of Grand Island Summer Concert Series, there is no admission charge; bring blankets or lawn chairs; 308-385-0290 or www.giparks.com

“Rock ‘n Roll,” the annual A’Ror’N Days summer celebration, through Sunday, Aurora. Event includes Family Night on the Square, Thursday; parades (grand parade, noon Saturday), quilt show, car show, kids activities, food, entertainment and more. Complete schedule: A’ROR’N Days page on Facebook.

“Quilts for All Seasons,” annual Nimble Thimble Quilt Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Plainsman Museum, 210 16th St., Aurora; local artists, Quilt of Valor presentation (10 a.m. Saturday), workshops and country store; $8 admission is good for all three days.

Kearney Municipal Band Summer Music Concert Series, 7 to 8 p.m., Harmon Park, 3100 Fifth Ave., Kearney; free

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, June 23

Hear Grand Island, featuring Rascal Martinez, Public Figure, Das Dat, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Flatwater Music Festival, 16th annual, 6 to 11 p.m., Friday; and 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Prairie Loft, 4705 DLD Road, Hastings (just west of town). Event features live music on two stages, kids activities, workshops, games, beer gardens, craft vendors, food and more. Scheduled entertainers include: Noah Guthrie, 7 p.m., and The Cody Sisters, 9 p.m. Friday; and The String Beans, 2 p.m., Ali McGuirk, 7 p.m., and Dan Rodriguez, 9 p.m. Saturday. Daily admission is $15 for adults (each day); free for kids 10 and younger. Bring blankets or lawn chairs; no pets please; www.prairieloft.org.

Wolbach Days, 63rd annual, through Sunday. Schedule includes a fishing derby, and a patriotic kiddie parade on Friday; softball tournament, kids games and activities, bicycle rodeo, beef barbecue, entertainment and a street dance on Saturday; and turtle races, duck races and other games and activities on Sunday. Rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. all three nights; advance rodeo tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 3-12; admission at the gate is $10 for adults and $7 for children 3-12. Schedule: Village of Wolbach page on Facebook.

Callaway’s annual Pioneer Picnic, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Morgan Park, Callaway. Event includes a parade (10:45 a.m. Saturday; theme is “Building a Future”), alumni banquet, kids activities and games, car show, train rides in Morgan Park, street dances and a rodeo. Information/schedule: Callaway Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

“Ansley Through the Ages,” annual Muddy Creek Celebration, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Ansley. Events include a parade (10 a.m. Saturday), kids games and activities, art show, entertainment, food and more. Information: Muddy Creek Celebration on Facebook

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, June 24

Fourth Street Festival, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, West 600 block of Fourth Street, downtown Grand Island. Event includes beer gardens, food, live music, folkloric dancers, dog show, clowns, kids entertainment, Lucha Libre wrestling, and vendors and more; www.facebook.com/4th-Street-Festival-102727459084269.

“Everybody’s Groovy,” a musical tribute to the 1960s presented by GILT Jr, 3 and 6 p.m., College Park. Performances are the culmination of a weeklong theater camp for children in third through eighth grade hosted by the Grand Island Little Theatre; tickets are $7. Box office: 308-382-2586 or githeatre.org.

“Paws for a Cause,” hosted by the Grand Island Be the Light Foundation to help raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention, 9:30 a.m., Ryder Park, 202 N. Custer. Pet-friendly event includes contests, prizes, photo booth, treats for your pups, and more; $25 entry fee includes a goodie bag, t-shirt and contest entry; no fee if you just want to come take a look; bethelight.gi@gmail.com

Splash & Dash, second annual fun run to benefit the Imagination City Children’s Museum, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hall County Park. After the run, stick around for food and games for the whole family (admission for members is $5 per household, $10 for non-members); 308-385-8377 or giimaginationcity@gmail.com

Island Area Cruisers Charity Car Show, 26th annual, Stolley Park. Registration runs from 9 a.m. to noon; show runs from noon to 3 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 3. Event also includes entertainment, a silent auction, food and craft vendors; proceeds will benefit the family of Heather Tjaden who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021. Entry fee is $15; free to come and look; 402-327-1246 or islandareacruisers@gmail.com

Car and Motorcycle Show, sixth annual, 2 to 5 p.m., Ann’s Getta Way Bar, 2303 E. Highway 30; $10 registration fee and silent auction proceeds will benefit the Hall County Rural Fire Department; Easy Street to follow.

Coffee & Fishing, 8 to 11 a.m., Suck’s Lake, 809 S. Harrison; hosted by Reel Men & Ladies of Nebraska. Bring your own coffee; cookies and other goodies will be provided. Bruce Berck, 308-850-8464.

Espressions Gallery opening, featuring wildlife photography from Deb Miller, 10 a.m. to noon, Leadership Center, 1117 M St., Aurora. Miller is an educator and raptor expert at the Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora; 402-694-3934.

A’Ror’N Days Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hamilton County Fairgrounds, Aurora.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, June 25

Brad Colerick, 7 p.m., Stuhr Museum. Presented as part of the Grand Island Music Series, this is a free outdoor concert; 308-850-3307 or email gims@artsincorporated.org

Kick Flippin’ Addiction Skate Competition, second annual, noon, Pier Park; family-friendly day of art, music, kids activities and a skate competition; 402-519-5044 or 2022odad@gmail.com

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.