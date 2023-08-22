Ongoing

“Journey Stories,” a Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service poster exhibit, through Sept. 8, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. The exhibit also includes items from the library and the Hall County Historical Society highlighting the history and story of migration in Grand Island and Central Nebraska. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

Tuesday, Aug. 22

“Love … or Best Offer,” Grand Island Little Theatre auditions, 7 to 8:30 p.m., College Park (use the backstage entrance, door number 3 on the southwest side of the building). Cast includes two men and two women age 50 and older (ages flexible). Production dates are Oct. 13-15 and 20-22. Backstage crew also needed; Jeannee Mueller Fossberg, producer, 308-379-2015; or Steve Spender, director, 308-391-0381.

Wednesday, Aug. 23

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Aug. 24

Hope Takes Flight, second annual Wings of Hope Butterfly Release, 6 p.m., Stolley Park flower garden, 2103 W. Stolley Park Road. Sponsored by the GRACE Cancer Foundation, CHI Health St. Francis and Nebraska Cancer Specialists, the event celebrate survivors, honor those battling the disease and remember those lost to cancer. Refreshments will be served.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Aug. 25

“Whatever Your Flavor,” the 2023 Nebraska State Fair, through Labor Day, Grand Island. Gates open at 8 a.m. daily; building hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday (Older Nebraskans Day); 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Labor Day. Gate admission is $12 for adults (13-59). $5 for seniors (60 and older) and kids (6-12); free for children 5 and younger; statefair.org

Ultimate Bull-riding Tour, 7 p.m., Nebraska State Fair; General admission tickets are $25 and $35; VIP tickets are $55 (includes outside gate admission). Another session is planned for Sept. 3; statefair.org

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Aug. 26

“Raunchy Comedy Night,” free movie for those 21 and older only, 8:15 p.m., Indianhead Golf Course, 4100 W. Husker Highway. Movie rated R and starts at sunset. No admission charge, but donations will benefit junior golf scholarships. Snacks, popcorn, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and set them up near the cart barn entrance. Offered every Saturday night through October (weather permitting) movie titles available by sending a private message on Facebook or calling 308-381-4653

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3,50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Sunday, Aug. 27

Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull, 6 p.m., Nebraska State Fair. Tickets are $28 for adults and $17 for youth (includes outside gate admission); statefair.org

Grand Island City Singer auditions, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, St. Pauls Lutheran Church, 1515 S. Harrison (use the north entrance). Rehearsals for the group’s annual Christmas concerts will start in September; performance dates are Dec. 2 and 3 at St. Pauls; Norbert Wenzl, 308-383-7829 or norbster2116@gmail.com

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Three Dog Night, in concert at the Nebraska State Fair, 7 p.m., Heartland Events Center. Tickets range from $20 to $50; statefair.org

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, at the Nebraska State Fair, 7:30 p.m., Anderson Field (seating will be provided for all attendees). Reserved seat and general admission tickets available and start at $41 (includes outside gate admission); statefair.org

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, Aug. 31

TobyMac, in concert at the Nebraska State Fair, 7:30 p.m., Anderson Field. Tickets start at $31 (includes outside gate admission); statefair.org

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, Sept. 1

Bush, with special guests Pop Evil, in concert at the Nebraska State Fair, 7 p.m., Anderson Field. Tickets start at $46 (includes outside gate admission); statefair.org

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Lee Brice, in concert at the Nebraska State Fair, 7:30 p.m. Anderson Field. Tickets start at $46 (includes outside gate admission); statefair.org

“Cult Classic Night,” free movie, 8:05 p.m., Indianhead Golf Course, 4100 W. Husker Highway. Movie rated PG and starts at sunset. No admission charge, but donations will benefit junior golf scholarships. Snacks, popcorn, drinks and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs or blankets and set them up near the cart barn entrance. Offered every Saturday night through October (weather permitting) movie titles available by sending a private message on Facebook or calling 308-381-4653

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3,50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Banda Meguey, in concert at the Nebraska State Fair as part of Fiesta Latina, 9 p.m., Pump & Pantry Party Pit; free with gate admission; statefair.org

Ultimate Bullfighters Tour, 7 p.m., Nebraska State Fair; General admission tickets are $25 and $35; VIP tickets are $55 (includes outside gate admission); statefair.org

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Monday, Sept. 4

Labor Day

“Whatever Your Flavor,” the 2023 Nebraska State Fair, last day, Grand Island. Gates open at 8 a.m.; building hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Gate admission is $12 for adults (13-59). $5 for seniors (60 and older) and kids (6-12); free for children 5 and younger; statefair.org

Grand Island Parks splash pads, last day for the season.