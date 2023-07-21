Ongoing

Teen Art Show, featuring works by youth 12-18, through July 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org.

Friday, July 21

“What Connects Us,” the 2023 Nebraska Chautauqua, 5:30 p.m. Stuhr Museum. Event includes music by David Seay; “An Evening with Mark Twain” (as portrayed by Warren Brown), 6:30 p.m.; “An Evening with Edith Wharton” (as portrayed by Karen Vuranch). 7:30; Q&A with both scholars; 8:20; and final comments. 8:30 p.m. Free admission. Food will be available for purchase at the Silver Dollar Café in Railroad Town; 308-385-5316 or www.NebraskaChautauqua.org.

Hear Grand Island, featuring The Killigans, Social Cinema, and Blondo, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI.

Hall County Fair, through Sunday, Fonner Park. Special events include: BD and the Boys, 5 to 8 p.m., and the Jessy Karr Band, 9 p.m. to midnight, Aurora Co-op Pavilion; Cruise Nite car show, 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday; and trailer races, 6 to 9 p.m., followed by music from Exit 312; and the La Imparable Banda, 6 p.m. to midnight, Aurora Co-op Pavilion, on Saturday; the DC Lynch Carnival (6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday); in addition to traditional fair events; hallcountyfair.com.

Adams County Fair, through Sunday, 947 S. Baltimore, Hastings. Entertainment lineup includes: Lil Jon, 8:30 p.m. Friday ($30-$60); and Tyler Hubbard, 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($40-$70); 402-462-3247 or www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com.

“Red, White Blue: Our Fair is For You,” Polk County Fair, through Sunday, Osceola. Special events include: Figure 8 races and live music from Borderline on Friday; kids pedal tractor pull, demolition derby, and music from Arcade Radio on Saturday; and Show & Shine car show on Sunday; polk-county-fair.com.

“Disney’s The Lion King JR,” presented by the Hastings Community Theatre and featuring two casts of talented young actors, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 515 S. Fourth Ave., Hastings (inside Good Samaritan Village); continues July 28-30. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids ages 5-11; children 4 and younger admitted for free; www.hctheatre.org.

Bradshaw Days, Friday and Saturday, Bradshaw. Event includes: beer garden featuring music from Pail Siebert and Jake Kloefkorn, 7 p.m. to midnight Friday; kids games and petting zoo, parade (9 a.m.), car show, firemen’s hamburger feed (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), ice cream social, dunk tank watermelon feed and more on Saturday; Bradshaw, Nebraska page on Facebook.

Bands on the Bricks, featuring the Tanner Johns Band, 6 to 9 p.m., 13th and M streets, downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to join this free family-friendly street festival with food vendors, cold beer, kids activities and dancing in the streets; event runs every Friday night through Aug. 11; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911 or auroranebraska.com.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, July 22

“What Connects Us,” the 2023 Nebraska Chautauqua, 10 a.m., Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Event includes: “African and American: Connecting through Story and Song,” presented by Becky Stone (Rosa Parks); “What Connects Us: Indigenous Peoples and All Americans,” presented by Taylor Keen (Standing Bear), 11:15 a.m.; “Human Connections through the Literature of WWI,” presented by Karen Vuranch (Edith Wharton), 1:15 p.m.; and “Reformer in Disguise: Using Humor to Make Connections,” presented by Warren Brown (Mark Twain), 2:30 p.m.; 308-385-5333 www.NebraskaChautauqua.org.

What Connects Us, the 2023 Nebraska Chautauqua, 5:30 p.m., Stuhr Museum. Event includes music by Dan Holtz; “An Evening with Rosa Parks” (as portrayed by Becky Stone), 6:30 p.m.; “An Evening with Standing Bear” (as portrayed by Taylor Keen, 7:30; Q&A with both scholars at 8:20; and final comments, 8:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase at the Silver Dollar Café in Railroad Town; 308-385-5316 or www.NebraskaChautauqua.org.

Sommerfest, 3 to 8 p.m., the Liederkranz, 401 W. First St. (gates open at 2:30 p.m.) Event includes music from the Happy Players (4 to 8 p.m.), food, beverages, activities and more; feel free to bring a lawn chair. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for non-members; youth 17 and younger admitted free if accompanied by an adult family member. (Will be moved to the ballroom in case of inclement weather.)

BBQ Smokeout, to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters, 4 to 10 p.m., Sluggers Bar & Grill, 707 W. Anna. Event includes food served from 5 to 7 p.m., games and prizes, and live music from Modern Kowboy (8 p.m.). Admission is $25 and includes food, and entertainment; $10 cover for anyone arriving after 7:30 p.m.; 308-382-1786.

“Big Bad,” children’s theater presented by the Grand Island Department of Parks and Recreation, 4 p.m., Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. Cast is all children age 7-15. No admission charge; bring lawn chairs or blankets; 308-389-0290.

Sherman County Fair, through Wednesday, Loup City. Special events include a demolition derby on Saturday, ranch rodeo on Sunday, Family Fun Night on Monday and bull riding on Tuesday.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking lot, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, July 23

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.