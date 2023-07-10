Ongoing Teen Art Show, featuring works by children 12-18, through July 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Monday, July 10

“Music of the West African Kora,” presented by Sean Gaskell, a Grand Island Public Library Mega Monday program, 10:30 a.m., 1124 W. Second St. Part of the library’s summer reading program, this event is designed for all ages; 308-385-5333.

Journey of Hope bicycle team, hosted by The Arc of Nebraska, 11 a.m., Akrs/John Deere, 4050 W. Stolley Park Road. Team arrives, will be escorted to Boarders Inn, 3333 Ramada Road; dinner and dance, 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Events continue Tuesday with a community lunch, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Ashley Park, 220 W. Capital Ave. (bring your own lunch), and Rascal Martinez concert, 6 p.m., Tommy Gunz, 1607 S. Locust (tickets are limited, $15 for members, $25 for non-members, 308-379-8070).

“Red, White & Blue - This Fair’s For You!,” Boone County Fair, through Wednesday, Albion; boonecountyfairne.org/

Tuesday, July 11

Hargis House, old-fashioned lawn party celebrating the house’s 125th anniversary, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., 1109 W. Second St. Event includes free cake, Anna Street Trolley ice cream (to purchase), entertainment, lawn games and more; bring lawn chairs to enjoy the evening; Sherry Moore, 308 379-7377.

“Natural Resources and Ecology” research, presented by graduate student Abraham Kanz, 7 p.m., Crane Trust Nature and Visitors Center, 9324 Alda Road (just south of the I-80 interchange at Alda). Kanz is working on his PhD at Oklahoma State University in the Natural Resource Ecology and Management program and is studying at Crane Trust. Presented as part of the center’s monthly speaker series, the program will be preceded by a potluck dinner at 6:30; bring a covered dish to share if you wish. Free; 308-382-1820.

Rep. Adrian Smith staff mobile office, 4 to 5 p.m., Alice M. Farr Library, 1603 L St., Aurora. Third District residents can meet directly with a member of Smith’s staff at a mobile office about federal issues, receive assistance with a federal agency, or take advantage of the services available through his office. Other area meetings are set for July 18 in Minden and July 25 in Central City; 308-384-3900

Cruise Weekend 2023, celebrating 36 years, through Sunday, Kearney. Event includes car shows and auctions, entertainment, food, bike shows, parade, concerts and more. Schedule of events: Kearney Cruise Nite on Facebook.

Pitch Tournament, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Primrose Retirement dining room, 3390 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island; Deb Quick, 308-381-4100.

Henderson Farmers Market, 5 to 7 p.m., 1044 N. Main St., Henderson. Open every Tuesday through Aug. 8.

Wednesday, July 12

“An Interview, a Brothel and a Baseball Great: Three Tales from Turn of the Century Kearney,” a Brown Bag Lecture Series program presented by Nathan Tye and hosted by the UNK Department of History. noon, Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave., Kearney; free.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 3 to 6 p.m., Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Thursday, July 13

Jimmy Dee & the Fabulous Destinations, annual Cruise Nite concert featuring hits from the ‘50s and ‘60s, 8 p.m., Merryman Performing Arts Center, 225 W. 22nd St., Kearney. Tickets range from $15 to $22 (plus fees); box office: 308-698-8297 or merrymancenter.org/tickets.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, July 14

Hear Grand Island, featuring The Midnight Devils, Alyeska and The Real Zebosm Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI/

Bands on the Bricks, featuring the Jason Mayer Band, 6 to 9 p.m., 13th and M streets, downtown Aurora. Bring lawn chairs or blankets to join this free family-friendly street festival with food vendors, cold beer, kids activities and dancing in the streets; event runs every Friday night through Aug. 11; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911 or auroranebraska.com/

Henderson Community Days, through Sunday, Henderson. Event includes art shows, heritage tours, barbecue (5 to 7 p.m. Friday, downtown park, $8), kids games, sports tournaments, pancake feed (6:30 to 8 a.m., Saturday, Mennonite Heritage Park), Hende365 parade (10 a.m. Saturday), color run, craft and vendor show, tractor pull, food trucks, car show, hamburger fry (5 to 8 p.m. Saturday), fireworks, community church service (10 a,.m. Sunday, downtown park), and more; Henderson Community Days page on Facebook.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, July 15

Coffee & Fishing, 8 to 11 a.m., Suck’s Lake, 809 S. Harrison; hosted by Reel Men & Ladies of Nebraska. Bring your own coffee; cookies and other goodies will be provided. Bruce Berck, 308-850-8464.

Platte River Charity Shoot, 30th annual event to benefit Goodwill Industries of Greater Nebraska, Heartland Public Shooting Park. Registration opens at 7:30 a.m.; first shoot starts at 8; awards presented at 4:30 p.m.; 308-384-7896 or www.PlatteRiverCharityShoot.com

State 4-H Horse Show, through Wednesday, Thompson Arena, Fonner Park.

Howard County Fair, through Wednesday, St. Paul. Special activities include Midstates Mud Racing, 1 p.m. Saturday; barbecue cook-off 6 p.m. Sunday, and Demolition Derby, 7 p.m. Tuesday. ($10; free for kids 5 and younger); www.howardcountyfair.net

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Sunday, July 16

Art in the Park, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stolley Park. Event includes visual and performing arts, a children’s creative center and numerous food booths. Art on display and for sale will include paintings, pottery, quilts, photography and woodworking/wood carving.

Stolley House tours, hosted by the Hall County Historical Society, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Stolley Park; free.

Car and bike show, to benefit Koen Barribo and his parents, Tyler Barribo and Makayla Morgan, noon to 4 p.m. Eagle Scout Park south parking lot, 3050 N. Broadwell. Koen was born in May, but he is now in the NICU at Children’s Hospital in Omaha. In addition to cars and bike, several food and product vendors will be on site and donating a portion of their profits. Proceeds from the show will help the family with medical and other expenses. Entry fee is $10 per car or bike; free for viewers, but freewill donations would be appreciated; Kenneth Shepherd , 402-366-7411.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.