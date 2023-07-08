Ongoing

Teen Art Show, featuring works by children 12-18, through July 31, Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St. Library hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; 308-385-5333.

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org

Saturday, July 8

Ice cream social and bake sale, to benefit area participants in the Transplant Games of America, set for summer 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama, 1 to 4 p.m., Grace Abbott Park, 601 State St. Around 10,000 people who are the recipients of organ transplants participate in this Olympic-style biennial event; transplantgamesofamerica.org.

Drive-thru mobile food pantry, sponsored by the Loaves & Fishes ministry of Trinity United Methodist Church, 9:30 a.m., College Park, 3180 Highway 34, Grand Island; do not arrive before 7:30 a.m. (best time is between 9 and 11 a.m.); enter on Tech Drive. No income or ID requirements, but some information will be requested (number in household, ages, etc.). Food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha; FoodBankHeartand.org; Trinity UMC, 308-382-1952.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City. Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853. (Note date change for July only.)

“Memories Through the Decades,” Grover Cleveland Alexander Days, through Sunday, St. Paul. Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; event also includes baseball tournaments, entertainment, food, kids games and activities, car show, fireworks and more. Information: www.gcadays.com/schedule

Kearney Art in the Park, 52nd annual hosted by the Kearney Artist Guild, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Harmon Park, 3100 Fifth Ave., Kearney. Event includes fine arts, silent auction, open art supply exchange, food, live entertainment, duck pond drawing, and more.

Crazy Days, through Sunday, Broken Bow. Event includes sidewalk sales, DC Lynch carnival, 5k Donut Dash, baseball tournament, team roping and more; Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce page on Facebook.

“Making Hometown Memories,” Litchfield Old Settlers Picnic, through Sunday, Litchfield. Event includes: parade (10:30 a.m.), sports tournaments, kids activities, community barbecue (6:30 p.m.) and street dance featuring Eli Schroeder (8:30-10 p.m.) and Wicked Twisted Road (10 a.m. to midnight) on Saturday; and church in the park on Sunday. Litchfield Community Club on Facebook.

“Celebrating Our Community,” Juniata Days, Juniata. Activities include with a parade at 9 a.m.; a car, antique tractor and bike show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., craft and vendor show, barbecue cook-off and more; Juniata Days page on Facebook.

Platte County Fair, through Sunday, Ag Park, 822 15th St., Columbus. Entertainment lineup includes: Sammy Kershaw, Diamond Rio and Emmet Bower, 7 p.m. Saturday ($20); www.agpark.com or 402-564-0133.

“Red, White & Blue - This Fair’s For You!|” Boone County Fair, through Wednesday, Albion; parade, 1 p.m. Sunday. Entertainment includes Dylan Scott with special guest, Ray Fulcher at 8 p.m. Saturday, Grandstand tickets are $25, pit tickets are $45; order online at boonecountyfairne.org.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features hand-made and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Sunday, July 9

Poker Run, hosted by the Central Plains American Legion Riders Chapter 119 of St. Paul. Registration starts at noon, run follows at 1 p.m. from the Royal Coachmen Clubhouse, Seventh and Indian streets. Freewill donations will benefit Operation Comfort Warriors; Mike Rowley, 308-754-5224.

Summerfest at the Archway, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., I-80 Exit, 275,(3060 E. First St.) Kearney. Event will include a bounce house, trackless train ride, giant slide, bungee trampoline, food trucks, and more! Tickets are $10 per person. Infants 12 months and younger admitted free; archway.org/events.

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.