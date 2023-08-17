Grand Island audiences will be among the first to see the high school version of "Mean Girls."

"I think we're the first school in Nebraska to get to do it, and one of the first few in the nation. So it's a pretty new show," said Jeff Vyhlidal, one of the directors of the Northwest High School musical.

The last couple of years, the Northwest musical delved into the world of Disney, presenting shows for kids.

"Mean Girls," which opens tonight, is also kid-friendly, but "it's geared a little more toward teens and adults, too," Vyhlidal said.

"It's a really great take on the iconic movie," Vyhlidal said, referring to the 2004 film.

The Northwest students spent much of the summer getting the musical ready.

"It was definitely hard in the beginning, because you have to kind of give up your summer a little bit," said senior Shalee Noorlander. "But it's so fun because most of your friends are here anyway. So you just get to hang out and sing and dance with the people you love."

About 120 Northwest students are involved in the show. A pit orchestra consisting of 10 or 11 adults provides the music.

"Mean Girls" is not Disney.

"But it's so much fun onstage. And it's really easy for us because we're all high schoolers, so we can connect with our characters that we're playing a lot more, rather than trying to play a completely different role," Noorlander said.

The film has a serious side, "but the scenes are very funny," senior Emma Wiese said.

"Mean Girls" has a timeless message for students.

"Really it's all about bullying, and trying to fit in. And really the main message is people are different but just be kind to each other, which is I think something that resonates a lot today," Vyhlidal said.

Regina George, the show's villain, is played by senior Maci Langford.

Regina is persuasive. "But behind your back she'll just talk about you and try to make fun of you," Langford said.

Normally, Langford tries to be as kind as she can to everyone.

"I've kind of had to tap into a side that I try not to tap into," she said.

Her parents will get to see a different side of her onstage, watching her "be someone who they're not used" to seeing.

In directing, Vyhlidal is assisted by his wife, Kari.

Their oldest child, Emma, plays Karen Smith, a member of a group of students called The Plastics.

"She's kind of the dumb one, kind of ditzy," said Emma, a sophomore.

"I love playing her. I think that she just has so many funny lines and she really is kind of misunderstood."

Karen is kind of "the dumb blonde" but she's also "smart about some things, and they kind of overlook her a little bit," she said.

The play has good life lessons about learning that "people like me better as myself," and finding where you belong in the world rather than losing themselves in an attempt to be popular, Emma Vyhlidal said.

The Northwest performers are a happy group.

"I really just like performing with all these amazing people," Emma Vyhlida said. They "really truly are my family," and she's glad that "we all get to do what we love together," through the arts, which connect people.

Junior Leah Carlson plays Gretchen Wieners, another one of The Plastics.

She is Regina's kind of head minion, you could say," Carlson said. Gretchen "follows Regina around the entire time."

What Carlson likes most about the show is "watching all the cast members and all my friends embodying these characters that I've seen on screen." She likes seeing how they "make their characters so individual. It's just so interesting to watch, and so fun."

For Carlson, the hardest part of the show is squawking like a bird. "It's kind of a weird quirk that my character has."

Wiese portrays Janis Sarkisian.

"She's an art freak. And she is very dark, and she loves her friend Damian," Wiese said.

Sarkisian holds a grudge against Regina "because of how she was treated when she was younger," Wiese said.

Isabella Rivera likes playing Cady Heron. Cady is "every emotion, all together, all at once. "At various times, Cady is excited, sad and angry. She also turns into a "little bit of a mean girl." In addition, her character also has a love interest. "Everything ties together, and it's just amazing," said Rivera, a senior.

The Northwest musical is one of Rivera's favorite annual experiences. The "musical, show choir and wrestling are my favorite parts of the year," she said.

She is "just proud to be" in the Northwest musical. "And I'm very honored to have the amazing directors, Mr. V and Mrs. V," Rivera said.