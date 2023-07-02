Every Monday, two library volunteers, Kathleen and Linda, show up to volunteer several hours in our book sale room to sort, categorize and shelve books which were donated since their last work day.

They work to put books into the following categories: fiction, nonfiction, children’s, teens, spiritual, cooking, health and wellness, travel and many more.

This could seem like a never-ending task, but to these volunteers it is all about keeping books affordable for patrons and visitors of the Grand Island Public Library. In addition to sorting newly donated books, volunteers have a system for rotating new books out onto the shelves in the public book sale area so new books are available on a regular basis for patrons and guests.

The Friends of the Library group has coordinated book sales in one fashion or another for decades. In recent years, the library devoted a beautiful ongoing book sale space within the library. This space is designated with a “Friends of the Library Book Sale” sign above the seven bookcases right across from the checkout desks in the lobby. Volunteers create a table to feature special collections or what is relevant for the month or season.

Please support our “Friends of the Library Book Sale” which is available to everyone during regular library hours. Patrons and guests can visit the book sale at their leisure. Books are sold on an honor system with suggested prices of $1 for hardbacks (adults and teens); 50 cents for paperbacks (adults and teens); kids books cost 25 cents and DVD’s are 50 cents.

For your convenience we recommend you bring coins or small bills to purchase your books which helps to support the library.

The Friends of the Library’s mission is to keep books available for purchase at a fair price right here at home for patrons and guests of our library. We believe a reading community is a thriving community.

Ann Martin, longtime volunteer and library advocate, believes the book sale tradition first began at the old Carnegie Library location on the southeast corner of West Second and North Walnut streets. Roberta Lawrey, former library director, designated a small group of “withdrawn” books from the library’s collection to be available for purchase by the public.

This led to the idea of the Friends of the Library coordinating an ongoing book sale. Ann also reminisced that the very first “big book sale” was at Fonner Park. Employees and volunteers carried boxes and boxes of books that were delivered via truck to Fonner Park. Book sales are now onsite.

The next library director, Steve Fosselman, supported the Friends of the Library Book Sale, working with many dedicated volunteers during his service to the library at its current location.

Celine Swan, current library director said, “The library book sale is like having a small book store in a convenient location. People of all ages can find books and buy them inexpensively for their collections or gifts. The proceeds help to fund library programs, supplies, and services. It’s a win-win! Please consider donating any of your books which are in good condition to the library, this is what I do to support our reading community.”

All of the funds raised from the Friends of the Library Book Sale go to support the many programs and services offered by the library throughout the year. These programs include summer reading events, book clubs, homebound book delivery, makerspace activities and more. To see a list of what is going on at the library, visit their website https://www.gilibrary.org/services or call the library 308-385-5333.