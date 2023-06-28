Beginning this fall, a queen will no longer be crowned as part of the Harvest of Harmony.

The pageant is being discontinued primarily because the number of queen candidates has been dropping.

"We have talked about making this change for several years," said Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Harvest of Harmony is coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce with the help of the Harvest of Harmony Committee.

COVID-19 had an impact. "But even before COVID we were seeing a decline in the number of individuals that were participating in the pageant," Johnson said.

Some students couldn't take part because of a conflict with homecoming football games. Others wanted to play in the band, rather than ride in a parade car representing the school.

There has also been a "whole societal change," affecting the role of pageants, Johnson said. For organizers, it felt like it was time to discontinue the pageant.

Last year, 18 students competed in the Harvest of Harmony Queen pageant. Ninety bands marched in the parade.

"We wanted as many as were interested," Johnson said of the pageant contestants.

But when the number started to fall around the 20 mark, "then that's what made us think that perhaps the time has come and gone for a pageant," Johnson said.

Each school may choose a high school senior involved in the arts to lead its band in the parade. The arts activities could include band or choir, Johnson said.

The Harvest of Harmony parade and band competition will continue without change.