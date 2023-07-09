Some foods are known by different names, mostly depending on where you live.

Some people refer to sloppy Joes as Nifty burgers. In parts of North Dakota, they're called slush burgers.

In some areas, jelly-filled doughnuts are called Bismarcks.

In states settled by Norwegians, lefse is very popular. Lefse looks very much like a tortilla, but it has a different taste.

In “Emily in Paris,” the title character says every culture has its own pancake. They just have different names.

In old Westerns, cowboys sometimes sit around the campfire talking about Johnny Cakes, which are made from cornmeal.

At the circus, people like elephant ears and funnel cake, which are the same thing. Some call it fry bread. In Canada, the sweet treats are called beaver tails.

Anytime you top fried dough with sugar and cinnamon, you've got a winner. I’ve never been to France, but I suspect that a beignet is basically a funnel cake.

The Danish people enjoy aebleskiver, which are puffy pancake balls.

Pretty much every country has its own version of the Runza. In Germany, people call their meat-stuffed pastry Bierocks.

Only the terminology differs. To some, it’s hot dish. To others, it’s a casserole.

Worldwide, there's probably no use for potatoes that someone hasn't tried.

People also do a lot of things with dumplings. Some people call them pierogi.

In the movies, people are always talking about Danish pastry. I don’t hear much about Danish in the Midwest. But I bet anything served at Paradise Donuts is just as good.

Lots of people enjoy smoked salmon. My daughter, who lives on the East Coast, eats her bagels with cream cheese and lox, which is not exactly the same thing.

A panini or a grilled sandwich — it makes no difference.

To some people, it’s cantaloupe. To others, its muskmelon.

Kolaches and paczkis are different foods. But they are both dough filled with sweetness.

I don’t care if you call them Scotcheroos or Rice Krispie bars. I’m happy with either.

Elegant people call raw hamburger steak tartare. To others, it’s tiger meat.

Some people just like to be fancy. Those people rave about charcuterie. I call it a meat and cheese tray.