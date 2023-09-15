More than 14,000 pounds of food, most of it supplied by FFA students, were collected this week in the annual food drive at Husker Harvest Days.

Participants were helping out with the 14th annual Heartland United Way Food Drive. The drive's other sponsors are Farm Progress, Nebraska Farmer and Husker Harvest Days.

Karen Rathke of Heartland United Way said Thursday the food donations at Husker Harvest Days totaled 14,234 pounds.

Food was also collected at area grocery stores as part of the drive.

The food will be distributed today, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Third City Christian Church in Grand Island. The distribution is for area nonprofits and other organizations, rather than individuals.

At Husker Harvest Days, food was received from 112 FFA chapters, most of them from Nebraska. One chapter was from Iowa, and another from Kansas.

FFA students who donate at least five non-perishable food items receive free admission to Husker Harvest Days.

Rathke said the Husker Harvest Days Food Drive has been an important resource for area backpack programs, food pantries and organizations that provide hot meals. The donations address food insecurity and make sure that children, families and the elderly "have the next meal provided for them," when it might not always be available, Rathke said.

Area residents are "really blessed to have Husker Harvest Days so close to our four-county area," Rathke said.

The donated food stays in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.

During Husker Harvest Days, a semi-truck is parked at the bus entrance each day from 8 to 11 a.m.

Donation collections began at area grocery stores on Sept. 4.

Donation sites were at Hy-Vee, the two Super Savers in Grand Island, Whitefoot Market, Hometown Market, MNO Hometown Market and Kerry’s Grocery.

For more information, call Heartland United Way at 308-382-2675 or visit www.heartlandunitedway.org.