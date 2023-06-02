Last Easter, I saw a cartoon with two Roman guards standing by Jesus’ empty tomb.

One of the soldiers said, “Well, I guess taxes are the only certain thing now.” It’s referring to the old saying, “The only two sure things in life are death and taxes.”

I think it was more recently they added, “At least death doesn’t get worse every time Congress meets!”

Sometimes we think about another certainty. There’s one other factor in this world we can count on and that’s love. It’s one of the most beautiful gifts God has given us.

In a Peanuts cartoon sometime back, Charlie Brown was sitting all alone talking to himself. There was a new girl in his class that he was dying to meet. He said to himself that he was going right up to her and introduce himself. Then he would invite her to eat lunch with him. Then he would tell her how much he liked her.

“Then …” said Charlie Brown wistfully, “then, I’ll flap my arms and fly to the moon.” Everyone who has ever been in love knows the feeling.

I can recall the same feeling after a junior high dance where a girl named Connie showed me some attention and I walked home six inches off the ground.

Our world would be much sadder without romantic love. The problems come when these kinds of ecstatic feelings change the way we see the world. Love can truly be blind. There is a statement in the Talmud that goes like this: “Every goose is a swan in the eyes of a lover.”

The Japanese have a kind of grand opera called Kabuki. One of the common devices in Kabuki is the beautiful princess who waylays the hero in the forest and allures him with her many charms. Then something happens, a transformation takes place. The audience sees the beautiful princess transformed into a hideous witch. But the blinded hero still thinks she is beautiful. Love can be very blind.

Romantic love can be a blinding experience. I see this so often visiting with couples in preparation for marriage. I can see real problems in the relationship, but when I try to point out some of these problems, they can’t see anything wrong. Later the problems escalate and sometimes the marriage breaks up. Many people are reaching out for love and get hurt deeply. Still we find we need to be loved by someone. We’re made so we can’t live without some love, so what can we do?

What we need is mature love, the kind of love we read about in I Corinthians, 13 in the Bible. We need the kind of love in verse four, “Love is patient and kind; love is not jealous or boastful; it is not arrogant or rude.”

We need to learn the lessons of love. Maybe you can find time to read the whole chapter. There are at least 15 things that Paul says about love.

Prayer: Our Lord, may we find a way to give and receive the kind of love that will fill our lives. Amen.