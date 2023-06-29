It's always fun to check the license plates of the people who flock to the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships.

Who converges on the Heartland Public Shooting Park?

Large groups come from Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, South Dakota, North Carolina and Ohio.

Smaller teams travel from such distant states as Vermont, Maryland, Kentucky, Tennessee, New York, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia and both Carolinas.

The whole shootin' match brings together dead-eyes from 42 states. This year, 718 shooters are competing in the 4-H tourney, which began Monday and finishes Friday.

"It's an awesome event. It's super to have this representation across the country here at the 2023 national championships," said match director Steve Pritchard, who lives in Albion.

The students compete in nine events — air pistol, air rifle, small bore pistol and rifle, muzzle loading, shotgun, compound archery, recurve archery and hunting skills.

The largest group, 131, compete in the shotgun events. The second-most popular event is compound archery.

The young people have to be good to make it to nationals.

"Some of them have put in several years to get to the level they're at, that qualifies them to get here and be able to compete and represent their state," Pritchard said.

The Nebraska squad has 14 members.

What's it like shooting with kids from all over the country?

Caden Ost of York, one of the four shotgun competitors from Nebraska, said it's "really fun to see all their different shooting styles."

Ost, 18, pays attention to their stances, where they aim, how they shoot and when they shoot.

The states mentioned at the top of the story brought full teams to Grand Island, meaning they have three or four competitors in each event. In other words, they each brought 27 to 36 shooters to Grand Island.

Colorado brought a full team in every discipline but one.

To make it to nationals, the students usually have to finish in the top four at a state shoot.

But it's not necessarily the four highest-scoring kids who make it to Grand Island, said Blake Byerly of Bloomfield.

Students send in an application along with references. They do an interview "and then they pick four people for a team off of that," said Byerly, 18.

The Nebraska team members spend most of their practice time shooting trap, Byerly said.

"There's not many places around the state or the country that has facilities set up as nicely as here in Grand Island, where you can come out and shoot sporting clays, skeet and trap all in one place and have a nice wide system set up to support this amount of kids," he said. He doesn't know what other community could "host this event because they do not have a facility like you guys here in Grand Island have."

In Bloomfield, the archery competitors practice at the airport.

Other shooters complimented Heartland Public Shooting Park.

"It's great. I've never seen skeet houses this big," said Turner Thompson, a 16-year-old from Groton, S.D. "It's pretty cool. New experience. Really fun."

"Oh, I love this place," said Jacob Smith of Bloomfield. "We can house all these states because it's just an amazing facility."

Byerly, who works with the shooters, reminds them to "always go into everything with a clear mind. You want to always forget your last shot. Don't let something bad get to you. If you're doing good, just keep focusing on what you're dong. Stick to the fundamentals. If something's going wrong go back to those fundamentals and it'll help you correct it. Take a couple of deep breaths, and just go into it with an open mind and have fun."

The competitors should bring an open mind to each shot, he said. In Nebraska, the wind can change. "And that changes every shot that you take," Byerly said.

The Nebraska shotgun coaches include Larry Kotrous, Keith Byerly (Blake's father) and Ray Boston of York.

Registration began Sunday, so local residents have probably noticed the influx of people all week.

This is the 13th time Grand Island has hosted the 4-H National Shooting Sports Championships. After the city played host in 2008 and 2009, the event returned in 2012.

"It's open to the public," Pritchard noted. "We would like to have folks come out and observe and watch and perhaps cheer on their favorite team."