Stuhr Museum’s historical reenactment of Memorial Day observation is a work in progress.

Monday the museum hosted its program, based off original Memorial Day programs from 1868 until 1893, said Alyssa Smith, Director of Interpretive Resources.

Smith oversees the living history portion of Stuhr Museum.

She said much of what attendees saw Monday was the work of past researchers – some who still do.

“Basically, we're always researching to find more information and improve how we interpret history and how we teach visitors about what it was like in the 1880s,” she said.

Sunday’s programming included a processional to the cemetery with a decoration ceremony. In the afternoon, Railroad Town, Stuhr’s in-museum living history community, hosted a concert. The concert featured vocalists and a Stuhr-specific band comprised of volunteer musicians.

Karen Buettner, director of communications for Stuhr Museum, said the museum sold about 300 admissions Sunday.

Stuhr Museum’s Memorial Day observance kicks off its season, which includes a Fourth of July celebration and other celebrations inspired by the mid-to-late 1800s.

Memorial Day is a fitting holiday to kick off the season, Smith said. However, it isn’t simply because it’s the unofficial beginning of summer.

“For Memorial Day, specifically, it's important to remember that the things that we see, that are impactful now, were also impacting people historically,” Smith said. “Having the origin of why these days started is important.”

It’s not just about observing a day, Smith said. “It's a day to remember what has happened in our past and who has been lost.”

“It didn't just happen one day,” she added. “Memorial Day just didn't happen on its own. We're helping people understand when this started and why.”