Ongoing

“Crash! The Great Depression Hits the Heartland,” through Aug. 20, Stuhr Museum. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $14 for adults, $13 for seniors 60 and older, and $12 for youth age 6-12; children 5 and younger admitted free; 308-385-5316 or www.stuhrmuseum.org.

Wednesday, May 31

“Dementia in 2023,” a Lunch & Learn event hosted by CountryHouse, noon to 1:30 p.m., Riverside Golf Club, 2820 Riverside Drive. Event includes Dr. Daniel Murman, director of memory disorders and behavioral neurology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Space is limited; RSVP recommended; Christine Hollister, chollister@countryhouse.net or 308-267-4599.

“A Perk and a Prayer,” 7 to 9 a.m., free drive-thru coffee, First-Faith United Methodist Church parking lot, 4190 W. Capital Ave., Grand Island (weather permitting); 308-384-5620.

Bingo, 1 p.m., Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St., Grand Island; 308-385-5308.

Thursday, June 1

Code Blue, “eclectic music covering many styles,” 8 p.m., Grace Abbott Park. West State and Cleburn streets. Presented as part of the City of Grand Island Summer Concert Series, there is no admission charge; bring blankets or lawn chairs; 308-385-0290 or www.giparks.com

“Epic Tale of Beauty and the Beast,” children’s theater auditions, 3:30 p.m., Buechler Park, 2316 W. Division. Sponsored by the Grand Island City Parks and Rec Department, auditions are open to children age 7-15; production is planned for June 17; 308-389-0290.

Community Fishing Event, 6 to 8 p.m., Mormon Island State Recreation Area, I-80 and Highway 281. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer, where loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction are available free to participants. All participants ages 16 and older need a fishing license.

Nebraska Truck Driving Championships, through Saturday, Fonner Park (south lot, Bosselman Conference Center, Aurora Coop Pavilion).

Pitch Party for Seniors, 2 to 3:30 p.m., The Heritage at Sagewood, 1920 Sagewood Ave., Grand Island. Parties usually offered the first Thursday of the month; Erica Long, 308-398-8005.

Tabitha’s Closet, free clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Stolley Park Church of Christ, 2822 W. Stolley Park Road, Grand Island. Clothing donations accepted; no housewares; 308-384-2613.

Bingo, 7 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 6; open to the public; 308-381-1555.

Friday, June 2

Amur Plaza ribbon cutting, 5 p.m., Third and Wheeler streets.

Hear Grand Island, featuring the Hooten Hallers, Stone the Thrones and Gravekey, Amur Plaza; music runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Concert series runs every Friday through Aug. 4. No admission charge; www.facebook.com/HearGI.

First Friday art opening, 6 to 8 p.m., Studio 10 Art Gallery, 112 W. Third St. Exhibit featuring works by Beth Gardner and Peggy Kokes Alloway will remain on display through June 30. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 308-381-4001.

Hall County Historical Society cemetery tours, 5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Grand Island City Cemetery, north side of Stolley Park Road (park by the maintenance building). Presenters are Sue Clement and Michelle Setlik; Bill Bolte will explain symbolism on gravestones. Free for society members, $10 for the general public; Michelle Setlik: 308-380-4480.

Zombies in the Heartland 2023, through Sunday, Heartland Public Shooting Park, 6788 W. Husker Highway; www.zombiesintheheartland.com.

Polish Days, through Sunday, Loup City. Event includes polka bands every day; craft and vendor show, food vendors, and a street dance featuring the Mark Vyhidal Polka Band on Friday; sports tournaments, parade (“Visions from the Past — 150 Years of Sherman County,” 10:30 a.m.), Polish buffet, kids games, carnival, melodrama, family activities, and a street dance featuring the Chelewski Brothers Polka Band on Saturday; and a golf tournament, breakfast buffet and 3 Guys Polka (2 to 6 p.m., American Legion beer garden) on Sunday; www.facebook.com/polishdays.

Coloring with Pastor Kelly, 2 p.m., the Chocolate Bar, 116 W. Third St., Grand Island. Adult coloring get-together led by the Rev. Kelly Karges of Trinity United Methodist Church most Friday afternoons; 308-382-1952.

Stolley Park Railroad, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Grand Island. Tickets are $3.50 for anyone age 3 and older; children age 2 and younger ride for free with a paying adult. Punch cards and group rates available. All dates and times are weather permitting; 308-389-0290.

Saturday, June 3

Nebraska State Fly-In and Air Show, 1 p.m., Central Nebraska Regional Airport Grand Island; gates open at 9 a.m. Event includes eight renowned acts, food trucks, chinook tours, B-29 rides, static aircraft display, vendor booths and more. Admission is $5; www.flygrandisland.com.

“Rise Up!” Hastings PRIDE 2023, 2 to 6 p.m. Highland Park, Hastings. Event includes featured speaker State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh (approximately at 4:30 p.m.), the Parade of Flags (2:30 p.m.), vendors, food, photo booth, entertainment and more.

Brad Husak Accordion Trio, 3 to 7 p.m., Liederkranz Courtyard, 401 W. First St. Admission is $10 for non-members; feel free to bring lawn chairs.

Market on the Square, 8 to 11 a.m., Hamilton County Courthouse parking lot, Aurora. Features handmade and homegrown products. Open every Saturday through Sept. 16; Aurora Chamber of Commerce, 402-694-6911.

Kearney Area Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hilltop Mall parking long, 5011 Second Ave., Kearney.

Merrick County drive-thru food bank, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (or until food is gone), Central City Municipal Airport, 1346 Ormsby Road, Central City (note new location). Perishable and nonperishable food provided by Food Bank for the Heartland in Omaha will be available. Drivers should stay in their vehicles and volunteers will put the food in the trunk or backseat; 308-946-2853.

Sunday, June 4

Bingo, 2 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital, Grand Island. Doors open at 1; open to the public; 308-381-1555.