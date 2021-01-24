10 steps to help you accomplish any goal

4. Now ask yourself what benefits others can derive from the achievement of this (your) goal? If what you do benefits no one but yourself, then you won’t get as much out of it, and you also won’t find as much support along the way. Modify your goal, if needed, to bring benefits to others.

5. Make a list of possible obstacles. Anything from money to time — write down as many obstacles as you can think of. You may want to give up after this part of the process, or redirect, but trust me, this is a good thing. We would have responded very differently if we had known the truth about COVID-19 when it first appeared.

6. Now list some provable solutions to overcoming those potential obstacles. If you know what the problems are, this is a good thing, because you can usually figure out how to overcome them.

7. What action steps do you need to take to reach your goal? Break your tasks into bite-sized chunks that you can accomplish on your own. Or if you need help from someone else, then write down exactly what needs to happen and what resources you will require. Start with the big picture and just start filling in the blank spaces with what you think you might need to do to accomplish your goal.