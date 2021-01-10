10 ways to avoid disappointment in 2021

Acceptance of the new reality is really the best way to move your life forward. Masks are becoming the new fashion accessory, which is a good thing for all of us. Once you feel cool wearing them, it makes a world of difference to everyone you see.

When you wear a mask, you are saying “I care.” Finding more ways to be a caring human makes you feel better about yourself, and that makes life easier and more fun, even in a pandemic.

I’ve been taking better care of myself, because doctors are in great demand right now, and I don’t want to have to see one. It’s time to remember Ben Franklin’s quote, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Planning for the future is still good to do, because without a goal it is hard to be happy. Even if things can’t happen right now, it gives me more time to refine my plans, and doing this builds serotonin in my brain and makes me happy.

I have done some growing in the pandemic and will strive to continue that process. Some of it is mundane, like doing more work on the house (and getting better at it), and some of it is important, like finding ways to help those out there who are hungry and homeless.