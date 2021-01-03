2020: What a year it’s been!

2020 — what a year!

Looking back at all that has happened (and didn’t happen) over the past year, who would have ever thought 2020 would have progressed the way it did?

Just like everyone else around the world, the Grand Island Public Library has gone through a lot, and made a lot of changes over the past year to adapt. Here is a look back at all that happened here at the library in 2020.

The beginning of the year started off routinely in January: Winter break programs were wrapping up before kids went back to school, storytimes went back to their regular schedule, the Grand Island Art Club exhibited pieces created by local artists on display, and we even had a visit from local author George Ayoub. As we rolled into February, things still looked to be normal with regularly programming and our annual Bear Fair still on the schedule.

Then March came along and everything changed. First, the annual Association of Nebraska Art Clubs Art Show, which we are proud to host every year in the spring, was canceled. Then events, school, flights and pretty much everything else around the United States and the world started being canceled. Then came March 16, 2020.