2020: What a year it’s been!

2020 — what a year!
Looking back at all that has happened (and didn’t happen) over the past year, who would have ever thought 2020 would have progressed the way it did?
Just like everyone else around the world, the Grand Island Public Library has gone through a lot, and made a lot of changes over the past year to adapt. Here is a look back at all that happened here at the library in 2020.
The beginning of the year started off routinely in January: Winter break programs were wrapping up before kids went back to school, storytimes went back to their regular schedule, the Grand Island Art Club exhibited pieces created by local artists on display, and we even had a visit from local author George Ayoub. As we rolled into February, things still looked to be normal with regularly programming and our annual Bear Fair still on the schedule.
Then March came along and everything changed. First, the annual Association of Nebraska Art Clubs Art Show, which we are proud to host every year in the spring, was canceled. Then events, school, flights and pretty much everything else around the United States and the world started being canceled. Then came March 16, 2020.
The library closed that day because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While a rare occurrence, this was not the first time the library had closed due to health restrictions. At least twice has the Grand Island Public Library closed. First in December 1892 for nearly a month due to a diphtheria outbreak and again in 1901 due to a smallpox outbreak.
Even though the library was closed to the public, we managed to continue providing services the best we could with the staff and resources we had. A complete inventory of the entire collection was finished. In April and May, we started offering storytimes on Facebook Live with special guests including library board members and a special appearance by Bad Kitty himself.
In May, we started a planned phased reopening, and the first phase, curbside pickup up materials began on June 3. We were able to serve hundreds of curbside appointments and filled more than 1,000 hold requests in just a few weeks. We also had to shift our annual summer reading program, which was themed “Imagine Your Story” to an all-online format.
In July, we were able to once again open our doors to the public, with limited services including shortened computer hours. We also ramped up our virtual programming with more storytimes and other online programs. Then in September, our longtime library director, Steve Fosselman, retired after nearly 30 years!
In November, we started our first-ever Winter Reading Challenge: “Snow Much To Read.” Similar to summer reading, participants are able to log reading minutes and complete additional challenges for winter reading. Winter reading continues until the middle of January, so you still have time to participate if you have not yet.
Finally, in December, Celine Swan was promoted from youth and family services librarian to library director, starting a new chapter for the Grand Island Public Library. A big congratulations to Celine!
As the year draws to a close, we still continue to adapt. After the holidays, staff will begin planning the spring programming schedule, so keep an eye on our website, social media pages like Facebook and Instagram, and our calendar for those.
We also will still offer our annual Bear Fair (virtually, of course). We also have begun the search for our next youth and family services librarian, so hopefully soon we will have a new librarian to introduce.
Who knows what 2021 will bring, but here is to a happy (and better!) New Year!
Shaun Klee serves as the adult and technical services librarian for the Grand Island Public Library. Email him at ShaunK@gilibrary.org