A few words take on new meaning during pandemic

A few words and expressions have taken on new meaning during this pandemic. Here are some.

Pivot: To change direction in order to accommodate the pandemic. Outside restaurant seating, doing therapy and medical consultation virtually, finding new ways to connect with friends and family on Zoom, and saying “Unmute yourself” too often.

Social distance: Staying at least six feet away from another person will help slow the spread, but if I sneeze, you’ll want to be more like 12 feet away. We are all different, but if you want to stay well, the safer you can be, the better.

Mask etiquette: Wearing a face covering and not complaining about it to anyone who will listen. I think masks will become the norm, just like they are in most Asian countries, so I’m just going to get used to it.

Second wave: Many people are concerned about and are bracing for a second outbreak of the virus, which also explains the national freezer shortage. Medical experts are very concerned that the seasonal flu combined with COVID-19 will sicken more people than the hospitals can handle.