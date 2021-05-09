A heartfelt thank-you to all the moms of the world

I cannot count the number of texts, emails and phone calls I have received that began with “My mother sent me this column you wrote.” All these moms caring for and continuing to nurture their now-grown kids — what a wonderful example of motherhood!

You never stop being a parent, even when your kids aren’t kids anymore. You don’t suddenly change roles like costumes at a Lady Gaga concert. Mothering is instilled in your DNA, and if you enjoy it, so much the better. Parenting is a choice and a lot of work, but if you do it right, there’s nothing more rewarding.

Mother’s Day is a special moment when we each get to honor the woman who has given us life and helped us navigate the trials and tribulations of elementary school, the self-discovery of junior high and the melodrama of high school. Yes, without mom there to help you figure it all out, it would have been a lot harder. So on this day, you get to say thanks in whatever way makes sense to you.

I have memorial white rose bushes planted on the lake for each of my parents. Every year, we anchor by them and have a toast — my mom liked red wine on ice and, as icky as that sounds, we have a little sip from her cup to honor her and thank her for putting up with me. I know that could not have been easy.