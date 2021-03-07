A life without pleasure, the pain of anhedonia

This is different from the struggle to find joy in our current pandemic world, although many people are feeling symptom-like because of it. COVID has created a depression and anxiety all its own. There is even a new word for it: coronaphobia. For many people, what used to bring joy is just not available right now, but that will change.

Pandemic isolation actually might not be affecting people with anhedonia as much as those who have been very socially and creatively engaged. Unfortunately, with anhedonia, the thought of getting the vaccine, seeing family, and going out again brings no pleasure.

Whether you are suffering because of the pandemic or from long-term struggles with anhedonia, however, the answers are the same. If you are feeling down in the pandemic, you have to forget about what’s normal and look for the new. Life may not be like it used to be or, more accurately, how we want it to be for a very long time, if ever. The same goes for those afflicted with anhedonia: it’s necessary to start with the little things.

Just be willing to look for them. If you open your heart just that much, you will find things to make you smile, and when that happens, notice it and take it in. The more you do, the easier it gets, and a little more joy may come your way.