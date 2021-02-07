A year in, we’re dealing with COVID fatigue

Many people are getting sick and dying in America. We’ve been hit harder by the coronavirus than any other country in the world.

Some states have issued a “massive fatality warning.” We are living in a moment of time where you can’t be too careful, and sadly some people still aren’t being careful at all.

The good news is we have vaccines. But just because we finally have them doesn’t mean this is over. It will take a few months to get the shots to the many who need them and will accept them. And we will all still need to be careful, because at this moment we really don’t know how long the immunity will last.

There are still so many unanswered questions, but the safety of these vaccines isn’t one of them — at least not for me. I have no doubt that the vaccines are safe and I’ve gotten mine.

If this virus becomes an annual thing, I fear for the normality we all seek. Going out for dinner and a movie may not be something we see ourselves doing the way we used to, ever again.

Many restaurants and small business have already closed, and many people are out of work. More businesses will be in trouble as the economy worsens and as more people spend less — it’s easy to see the vicious circle.