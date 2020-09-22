Adjusting expectations in work, play, and family during a pandemic

Getting back to normal is not going to happen for a few years, and whatever the new normal is will be different from what we knew before. Yes it will take that much time to mop up the destruction that this disease has done to our country and our world.

And some of the changes in how we work and play will never return to what they were. This is why adjusting our expectations is so important to peace of mind.

For example, I know that my on-set therapy practice will never come back, not in my working years. I clearly see that as reality, and while I can continue to consult, it will all be done remotely.

The biggest loss is not the money but the people. Being on a set is where you make magic happen, and that’s because of creative minds are all working together in the same space. I know can’t take part in that any longer, and so have to adjust my expectations accordingly as well as deal with some disappointment.

One of the expectations we all have to adjust to is how we socially interact. Many families who are home schooling are doing it as family pods; several families share the teaching duties, and the kids get to socialize, but in a small groups. This way, everyone’s health can be monitored, and life can go on a little more normally for the most important ones, our kids.