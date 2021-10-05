10 minutes to financial freedom

Credit. You need only one credit card. Put the others away so you cannot use them. If you have a balance on the one card you will keep, do not carry it with you. You’ve given up that privilege until you are able to pay it down to $0 every month.

Debt. The only debt that is safe for you to carry is secured debt (mortgage, car or anything with collateral). All others are dangerous to your wealth. Make a plan to pay all of your credit card debts quickly. See this as critical to your financial health.

Cash. It’s proven that you will spend about 30% more if you depend on plastic to pay for day-to-day spending. Leave the plastic at home. Live as much as possible with cash. Inconvenient? Yes. That’s the point.

Plan. Society wants you to believe that living spontaneously brings freedom. Just the opposite is true. You need a budget (which is just a way that you “pre-spend” your paycheck on paper) so that you know ahead of time where the money will go. Write it down and then stick to it.