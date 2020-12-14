11 insanely simple ways to save money on groceries

No. 4: Don’t dawdle. This is not the place you want to hang out to soak in all the great sights and smells from the bakery, the deli and the rotisserie chickens. If you weren’t hungry when you arrived, you will be soon. Get what you need, and get out of there. For every 10 minutes you delay, plan on spending about another $35.

No. 5: Pay with cash. The best way to stick to the budget is to go in with a plan, and pay with cash. When you go to the store with cash in hand, you know exactly how much you can spend. And when you’ve spent what you came with, then that’s it. There is no room for unplanned purchases.

Plus, it’ll help you prioritize the meat-and-vegetable necessities rather than the ice-cream-and-cookie impulse buys. Those little extras are OK if you plan for them!

If you still find that you’re eating like royalty at the beginning of the month and then scraping by at the end, take out cash for groceries every week instead of once a month. That way, you’ll have a better picture of how much you can actually afford to spend each week.