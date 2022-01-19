14 ways to use coffee filters that don’t involve coffee

It was a dumb mistake. I grabbed the biggest package of coffee filters — a pack of 1,000 — only to discover much later that I’d picked up the wrong size for my coffeemaker.

Coffee filters are not expensive, which is probably the reason I didn’t bother returning them to the store. I suppose I should have tried, but I didn’t. Instead, I began finding ways to use those filters for other things than making coffee.

What I discovered is that the basket-style filters are super useful. It took a few years, but I used up the wrong-size stack of filters, and not to filter coffee! They became such a handy item that I bought the same size again, but this time from the dollar store. Most recently, I found 150 filters there for $1.

Here are some of the things I can do with a coffee filter:

1. Prevent splatters: Don’t you hate that mess inside the microwave? Prevent it by covering the bowl, plate or food item with a coffee filter turned upside down to create a little canopy. It works really well because the filter is highly absorbent but doesn’t fly off when the food pops and splatters.