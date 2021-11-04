15-minute projects to get your utility bill to rock bottom

Here’s some good news: At least 120 utility companies have lowered electric, gas or water rates due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which cut the corporate rate from 35% to 21%. Utility companies are passing on the tax savings in the form of lower rates for customers.

I hope your utility company is among that 120 and has let you know that your rates have gone down, or that they will be very soon. But don’t assume there’s nothing else you can do to stop spending so much of your hard-earned money on utility bills!

Check out these six projects that can be completed in 15 minutes or less and require no advanced skills or special equipment. Soon you’ll be keeping more of your hard-earned money in your pocket — not your utility provider’s.

Ready ... set ... go!

Hot water-saving shower head. If you multitask while waiting for your shower to warm up — make the bed or a pot of coffee — the hot water could have been running for minutes, wasting water and adding unnecessary dollars to your utility bill.

The Evolve Ladybug Shower Head adapter saves the hot water. At about $20, the Ladybug is so smart it senses the moment the water is warm and stops the flow to a tiny trickle. When you’re ready, just flip a switch to restart the normal flow.