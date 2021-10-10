3 ‘R’s’ to put personal finances back on track

No. 1: Accept ownership. Even if you were not the only contributor to the mess, you need to take responsibility for it. Stop looking back, stop wishing and stop whining. If it has your name on it, admit that it’s yours and take responsibility for it.

No. 2: Stop running. If you’re like most who find themselves on shaky financial ground, you’re not really sure exactly how much you owe. Instead of slamming the phone on your creditors, destroying the bills that come in the mail and doing everything you can to avoid facing the music, stop running. Accept the calls, do the right thing, learn the truth, get it down in writing, inhale deeply and take responsibility.

No. 3: Make a commitment. If you will promise to do whatever it takes to repay your debt and learn to live within your means, you have a bright future. It won’t be a bed of roses, but it will be worth it.

Regret. There are two aspects to this second R.