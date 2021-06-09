3 ways to boost your credit score

When you receive your reports, either by mail or electronically, check them carefully, and dispute any items you do not recognize or know to be factually correct.

No. 3: Get your utilization rate under 30%. Utilization rate is the ratio between your credit limit(s) and the amount of debt you are carrying at any moment. If you have a credit card with a $2,000 limit, you should not be using more than about $600 of it (below 30%) at any time.

Additionally, if your credit cards together have $15,000 of credit limit total, all of your credit card debt should never exceed about $4,500 (below 30%). If you’re over, do everything you can to get below 30%. Then go for the gold by paying them all off to achieve $0 balances across the board.

Is your credit history sketchy? Your FICO score in the tank? Don’t panic. Instead, resolve to fix these things as best you can (no one can delete true and accurate information from your credit reports; negative items will drop off after seven or 10 years, depending on their nature).

Then get busy cleaning up your act. Improving your FICO score won’t happen overnight, but your awareness, determination and commitment certainly can turn around that quickly.

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

