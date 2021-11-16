4 things we really want for Christmas

Now is the right time to decide what is right for you and your family. Set boundaries when it comes to both giving and receiving gifts. Realistic gifts for you might be simple handmade gifts from your kitchen.

If you have very young children, arrange with other families to swap toys instead of everyone buying new ones this year. Clean them up and wrap them up, and the kids will be none the wiser.

Some families include service to others as part of their holiday gift-giving. Make coupon books that family members can redeem for services such as car washing, making a favorite meal or cleaning the garage. Physical labor never goes out of style.

Evenly paced holiday season. I know this is probably the last thing you want to hear right now, but it’s true: You’ve got to get organized. No matter how simple or complex your holidays, organization is the only way to keep things evenly paced.

Make meals ahead and freeze them. On those very busy days in mid-December, you’ll stay relaxed and stress-free knowing that dinner will be on the table just like usual. Your family is used to that, right?