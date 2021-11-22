40 years of marriage and zero affection

It sounds like you’re stuck between a rock and a hard place: You don’t want a divorce, but your husband is unwilling to work toward a solution. Unfortunately, relationships are a two-way street; they require effort from both parties. If he’s unwilling to make your needs one of his priorities — by at least going to couples counseling — perhaps this is not a marriage you want to be in.

Your grandchildren deserve the most joyful, affectionate version of yourself that you can give them. That’s far more important than who Grandma shares a house with.

Dear Annie: I’ve had a girlfriend for two years.

When COVID hit, she was with me 24/7. Now that COVID has died down, she does not hang out with me. I have not seen her for four weeks. She works way too much and travels with her daughter for swim.

When I tell her I love her over text, she just sends me hearts. She doesn’t call or text me much.

Do you think I should end this relationship and move on? Because to be honest, I don’t see it going anywhere. I have kind of lost interest with her. We were engaged, and she always wore her ring. Now she does not wear it anymore. I’m confused. Please help.

— Am I an Ex?