8 things that should never go in the dryer

Reusable fabric bags. Backpacks, lunch bags, fabric tote bags and reusable grocery bags need to be cleaned frequently — especially if used to carry food items that could leak onto the fabric.

More than likely, your washable bags will do nicely in the washing machine, provided you make sure your cycle settings for water temperature and so forth are compatible with the fabric. However, putting fabric bags through the clothes dryer is just asking for trouble. Plan on them shrinking at the least and falling apart at the most.

Rubber-backed mats, rugs. Have you ever wondered why the rubber backing of your bathmats, placemats or scatter rugs gets all stiff and crumbly and eventually peels away, leaving quite a mess? The heat of a clothes dryer. From now on, allow rubber-backed mats of all kinds to air-dry.

Swimwear. Swimsuits, swim trunks and other swimwear should be washed after every use to remove chlorine and/or salt. But the heat of the dryer will soon destroy the spandex and other synthetic properties of great swimwear.

Your family’s swimwear will last seasons longer if you get into the habit of skipping the dryer and allowing these pieces to — you know what’s coming — air-dry!