A casserole connoisseur’s guide to healthy substitutions

In a large saucepan, sauté mushrooms, green pepper, onion and garlic in oil. Stir in pasta sauce and basil; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.

Mix together ricotta, 2 cups mozzarella cheese and eggs. Preheat oven to 350 F. Spread 1 cup pasta sauce into the bottom of a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Layer 1/2 each; lasagna noodles, ricotta mix, sauce and Parmesan cheese. Repeat layering and top with remaining 2 cups mozzarella cheese. Bake, uncovered, for 40 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Makes 12 servings.

If you don’t need a large number of servings, you can make the lasagna in two 8-by-8 baking pans. Enjoy one today and freeze the other for later.

Kitchen tips

FRYING THE BEANS. Like you, I roast my own coffee beans. But I’m not ready to invest in a coffee roaster, and I don’t have an air popcorn popper. So, I roast my beans on the stove in a cast-iron frying pan (with the windows open and lots of ventilation). Not only is the coffee delicious but the frying pan loves it. The oils in the beans give it a beautiful, smooth, seasoned finish that it never had before.

— Rosie