A casserole connoisseur’s guide to healthy substitutions

I grew up in church, literally. My father, the minister, saw to it that the preacher’s kids never missed a gathering.
Even when not a scheduled event, we were still in church cleaning, folding bulletins or just hanging out. I credit my heritage for my expertise as a connoisseur of the all-American casserole. There’s just nothing quite like a potluck in the basement of a Baptist church to produce the finest, most authentic casserole cuisine.
It’s easy to see why casseroles have fallen out of favor with the weight — and health — conscious crowd. One serving of some casseroles can harbor an entire week’s worth of carbs or Weight Watchers points. Luckily, it’s not difficult to trim the calorie count and step up the nutritional value of almost any casserole recipe around — even those typically laden with high-fat ingredients. You can make healthier versions that taste just as good.
First, change the proportions by using more vegetables, beans and whole grains. Add fewer sauces, cheeses and fatty meats. Then, substitute reduced fat versions of ingredients like sour cream, mayonnaise, cheese, cream cheese, salad dressing and condensed soups.
Choose the leanest meats such as skinless chicken breast, pork loin and beef round. Or use soy-based meat substitutes. Trim all visible fat and skin from the meat you’re using.
The key to a healthy casserole is to choose recipes that call for:
- Lots of vegetables
- Legumes such as beans and lentils
- Whole grain pasta or brown rice
- Chicken, turkey or fish
- Leaner cuts of beef, pork or lamb
- Lower fat cheeses such as feta, cottage, light cheddar or skim milk mozzarella
- Oil instead of butter, no more than 1 teaspoon per serving
Here is the recipe for a casserole that you won’t have to change at all. It’s that nutritious and delicious! Budget friendly, too.
Hearty Vegetable Lasagna
- 1 16-ounce package lasagna noodles
- 1 pound fresh mushrooms, sliced
- 3/4 cup chopped green bell pepper
- 3/4 cup chopped onion
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 24-ounce jars pasta sauce
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 15-ounce container part-skim ricotta cheese
- 4 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Cook the lasagna noodles in a large pot of boiling water for 10 minutes, or until al dente. Rinse with cold water and drain.
In a large saucepan, sauté mushrooms, green pepper, onion and garlic in oil. Stir in pasta sauce and basil; bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes.
Mix together ricotta, 2 cups mozzarella cheese and eggs. Preheat oven to 350 F. Spread 1 cup pasta sauce into the bottom of a greased 9x13-inch baking dish. Layer 1/2 each; lasagna noodles, ricotta mix, sauce and Parmesan cheese. Repeat layering and top with remaining 2 cups mozzarella cheese. Bake, uncovered, for 40 minutes. Let stand 15 minutes before serving.
Makes 12 servings.
If you don’t need a large number of servings, you can make the lasagna in two 8-by-8 baking pans. Enjoy one today and freeze the other for later.
Kitchen tips
FRYING THE BEANS. Like you, I roast my own coffee beans. But I’m not ready to invest in a coffee roaster, and I don’t have an air popcorn popper. So, I roast my beans on the stove in a cast-iron frying pan (with the windows open and lots of ventilation). Not only is the coffee delicious but the frying pan loves it. The oils in the beans give it a beautiful, smooth, seasoned finish that it never had before.
— Rosie
OIL SQUEEZE. When my kids were younger and just learning to cook, they had many mishaps with the bottle of vegetable oil. Often they poured too much because the opening of the bottle was so large. As I was cleaning out a squeeze ketchup bottle, it occurred to me that it could be a great solution to the oil spills. I filled it with oil, and now the kids use it with ease. It even helps me use less oil when sautéing. And the bonus is that the bottle fits better in the cupboard.
— Nancy
QUICK CHILL. Forget to put the wine or other beverages for your party in the fridge? Wrap the bottles tightly in a damp tea towel or paper towels, and then pop them into the freezer. Because heat travels more quickly through dense materials (the waterlogged towel) than air, your drinks will be ice-cold and ready to pour within 20 minutes.
— Rich
SQUEEZE BOTTLE SEPARATES EGGS. I use clean, empty squeeze bottles to separate eggs. First, I crack the egg into a bowl. Then I squeeze the empty bottle as much as possible and place the squeeze top directly over the yolk. Release and the yolk will suck right up into the bottle. Repeat as necessary. This initially requires some patience, but then it’s foolproof.
— Arlene
DIY STARBUCKS ICED COFFEE. Order a hot coffee and a cup of ice. Pour the coffee in the cup and you’ve got iced coffee. While this tactic dilutes your drink, where I live it still saves nearly 55 cents when you purchase a grande (savings vary by state).
— Tom
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.