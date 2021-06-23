A foolproof plan for saving $10,000

Increase your income. Get a second or third job. Work more hours at your current one. Get creative by making money doing things you already love to do, like dog-walking or selling handmade items.

Stop at the match. If you are contributing to a retirement account like a 401(k) or 403(b), don’t stop, but limit your contribution to the amount your employer matches for now. Once your emergency fund is at goal, you can go back to contributing beyond the match.

Pull back. Stop sending more money than required each month to your credit card companies, mortgage lender or any other creditor. It’s admirable that you’re being diligent in repaying the debts, but if you continue to do this while living without money in the bank, you’ll be setting yourself up to fall even deeper in debt.

4 musts if you’re in too deep

Do not hide. Your first instinct may be to bury your head, but don’t. Call the creditor; explain your situation; and try to find a solution.