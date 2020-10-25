A homemade gift you’d actually love to receive

With the biggest gifting season of the year coming up, and, for many, tight budgets and spending on hold, maybe you’re looking for a solution for situations that require small gifts.

It’s not just Christmas, I’m also talking about holidays like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter. Spring is the season for bridal showers, baby showers and graduations, not to mention the unending parade of birthdays and other occasions for celebration.

It does seem as though there is no end to the situations and occasions that we need a small and understated but lovely gift. I have a wonderful solution for your consideration.

Gifting friends, family members, co-workers, teachers and others with your own signature hand and body lotion will definitely put you on the map. It’s that good.

Not particularly crafty? No worries. If you can assemble, empty, stir and mix well, you’ve got what it takes to make dozens of these gifts start to finish in a single evening. The best part is it costs about $3.50 per gift depending on where you buy the ingredients and containers.

Here’s the routine: Purchase the ingredients, mix them together, divide between your choice of small containers, apply a label or gift tag and embellish with a ribbon. There you go. Done in no time.