A homemade gift you’d actually love to receive

With the biggest gifting season of the year coming up, and, for many, tight budgets and spending on hold, maybe you’re looking for a solution for situations that require small gifts.
It’s not just Christmas, I’m also talking about holidays like Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter. Spring is the season for bridal showers, baby showers and graduations, not to mention the unending parade of birthdays and other occasions for celebration.
It does seem as though there is no end to the situations and occasions that we need a small and understated but lovely gift. I have a wonderful solution for your consideration.
Gifting friends, family members, co-workers, teachers and others with your own signature hand and body lotion will definitely put you on the map. It’s that good.
Not particularly crafty? No worries. If you can assemble, empty, stir and mix well, you’ve got what it takes to make dozens of these gifts start to finish in a single evening. The best part is it costs about $3.50 per gift depending on where you buy the ingredients and containers.
Here’s the routine: Purchase the ingredients, mix them together, divide between your choice of small containers, apply a label or gift tag and embellish with a ribbon. There you go. Done in no time.
Hand and Body Lotion
- Any 8-ounce tube of Bath & Body Works Ultra Shea Body Cream (It costs about $14 and comes in a variety of fragrances. You need this high-quality shea cream as the base for your product.)
- Any brand 4-ounce jar vitamin E cream (costs about $6)
- Any brand 18-ounce fragrance-free baby lotion (costs about $6)
- Any brand 32-ounce fragrance-free hand lotion (costs about $7)
- One 4.5-ounce tube Vaseline Jelly Cream (costs about $4)
- 4-ounce lotion jars with lids (costs about $14 per dozen)
Tools:
- Large mixing bowl
- Electric mixer or hand whisk
- Gallon-size zip-close bag or other plastic bag
Empty the five ingredients into the bowl. Using an electric hand mixer or whisk, mix together until well-incorporated, or about five minutes.
Fill a large zip-close bag with the lotion. Close the top. Using scissors, snip off a small portion of one of the bottom corners to create a simple piping bag. Fill your jars or containers by gently squeezing the lotion from the piping bag.
ׇGive your signature lotion a name. Create small labels or tags with your message of choice. Embellish as desired.
Makes about 16 4-ounce jars.
That’s it. You’ve got beautiful homemade gifts that will be very well-received due to their high quality. Because all of the ingredients except for the shea cream are unscented or nearly so, your lotion will have a very light, subtle fragrance — not overpowering or offensive but simply lovely.
This recipe, as stated, yields about 16 4-ounce jars of fine hand and body lotion. Your volume may vary depending on how long and vigorously you whip the lotion. Be careful to not make it too fluffy. I find that no more than five minutes is ideal.
Enjoy!
Readers ask ...
Dear Mary: I would like the recipe and instructions for the solution to clean hardwood floors that doesn’t contain vinegar.
— Marian
Dear Marian: Yes, but first a quick review: You do not want to use vinegar on hardwood or laminate floors because it is highly acidic and, if used repeatedly over time, will attack the finish on your wood or laminate floors, making them look dull. Vinegar can also soften the finish, making it feel gummy or sticky. Instead, you want to use isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) because it cleans really well, evaporates quickly and is not acidic.
Hardwood and laminate floor cleaner: Mix 1 part alcohol (rubbing alcohol is cheap and available in any supermarket or drug store) to 4 parts distilled water (to preclude hard water marks) plus 3 or 4 drops blue Dawn dishwashing liquid. Pour solution into a spray bottle each time you clean the floors. Or, if you make it ahead, of time, be sure to label it well and keep it out of the reach of children.
To use: Sweep or vacuum the floor. Spray the cleaner in a small area Scrub well with a cloth or sponge. Immediately wipe the area dry with a microfiber cloth. The secret is to spray, scrub and wipe dry immediately.
If you do not want to do this on your hands and knees, I recommend this DAPOWA Wet Microfiber Super Swivel Spray Mop for both wood and laminate floors. It sprays the cleaner from its removable bottle and covers a large surface area with a big, detachable microfiber cleaning pad that swivels for really easy handling
This mop makes scrubbing wood and laminate floors a breeze. It costs about $22.
For links to this mop and others mentioned above, please visit www.everydaycheapskate.com/amaoven.
