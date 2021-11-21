A (mostly complete) guide to tipping during the holidays

Hairdresser. This is a different story. It does take a while to get in sync with a hairdresser. I’m there with Mallorie. I appreciate her; I count on her. I don’t have to guide or suggest. I show up, and she knows what to do. If she left me, I’d wish her well, face the future with a heavy sigh and somehow find another, but not be happy about it. $50 tip.

Yard worker. We have a landscape maintenance company that services our property. They do fine, but I don’t know any of the workers by name. Believe me, if this company goes out of business, I have my pick of about 50 others that will do the same thing. No tip.

Housekeeper. This is a luxury that has become a total necessity in my life. I find that my sanity is worth paying Raquel to clean my house. She is an angel. A gift from on-high. Raquel is punctual, immaculate, trustworthy and reliable. She has a key to our house.

If she were to leave me, I would be devastated. I could not replace her in a million years. It is the best money I spend in any given month.

I pray for her health, and that she will live long and prosper. I want to be her favorite client, so if she ever says she can clean only one house, I want it to be mine! $150 tip. Gladly.