A number as useful as your credit score

Looking to become a homeowner this year? Or maybe you want to sell your current home to move to a different location or into a larger property.

More than likely, that means you’ll be shopping for a mortgage — a home loan that will allow you to make that move.

Whether you know your credit score or not, by now you are aware that you have one and that potential lenders and insurance providers use that three-digit number to evaluate your credit worthiness.

There’s another number that is just as important for evaluating your financial situation, and you don’t have to pay a fee to get it. In fact, it’s a number that you can calculate yourself anytime.

Your debt-to-income ratio — expressed as a percentage — is a simple way of showing how much of your income is available for a mortgage payment after all other continuing obligations are met. This ratio is one of the many things a lender considers before approving a home loan.

If you’ve shopped for a mortgage loan, you have likely noticed loan debt limits referred to as the 28/36 qualifying ratio. Those numbers refer to two percentages that are used to examine two aspects of your debt load.