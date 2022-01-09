A painless way to get $1,000 into your emergency fund

The most important thing you can do to make your personal economy strong is to have an umbrella, an emergency fund with enough money in it to pay all of your bills for six months. And it needs to be safe and secure in a bank account.

You read that right: half a year’s income! Wait. You can’t even imagine being able to save $50? No worries. The secret to getting there is to start small — like with $50. Now it’s time to figure out how to come up with this seed money to start your emergency fund growing.

10% off the top. Weekly, or as you get paid, save 10% right off the top before you do one other thing with that paycheck. Can’t do it? I’m sure you can, but OK. Start with 5% or even 1% and build up from there. Just start!

Make it bill No. 1. This is going to be hard, but I know you can do it: Make feeding your emergency fund, whatever the amount, the very first bill you pay.

Once you have accumulated $50, open a free savings account at a local bank or online at SmartyPig.com or Ally.com.