A painless way to kick start your emergency fund

Whatever it takes, find ways to stop the endless money-drain you’re forking out on food. For example, a decent loaf of bread now costs upwards of $5 at the supermarket or bakery. You can make it yourself for $.50 a loaf. That’s just one example.

Pull back

Stop sending more money than required each month to your credit card companies, mortgage lender or any other creditors. It’s admirable that you’re being diligent in repaying the debts, but if you continue to do this while living without money in the bank, you’re setting yourself up to fall even deeper into debt.

How does that work? Think about it. Something is going to happen that you did not see coming, let alone plan for. How will you cover the cost of a new refrigerator when yours suddenly gives up the ghost?

I could make a list a yard long of all the things that could happen to require you to fork over $50, $500, or more. What will you do if you have spent every dollar to your name in a mad rush to pay down debt, rather than having created a contingency fund?

Your emergency fund is your financial lifesaver — especially while you are in debt and living paycheck to paycheck.