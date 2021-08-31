A promiscuous former life leads to problems today

EDITOR’S NOTE: This column was originally published in 2017.

Dear Annie: My wife and I have been together since we were just out of high school. We’ve been married for 18 years, and we have three glorious children.

We have a great relationship, but I recently discovered she was extremely promiscuous in high school and found out she slept with many of our friends, some of whom are still in our social circle. I have always had a jealous nature, and now the jealousy is overwhelming my daily thoughts, especially when we see these other guys.

Although the encounters happened before my time with her, I still feel cheated on and don’t look at her the way I once did. I have not brought it up with her, because I know she will get super defensive, and I know she will not go to counseling because of the nature of the topic. Any insight into getting over this would be appreciated, as I do love her and want to be with her.

— Jealous in Wisconsin

Dear Jealous: Your wife is still looking at you with the same love in her eyes she always has, and if she knew you now look at her differently because of things she did 20 years ago, she would be heartbroken. So don’t tell her.