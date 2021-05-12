A quick, easy way to slash the high cost of groceries

Determine only to buy food items that are on sale. And when you find a super sale, buy enough at the sale price to last until the next time it will be on sale.

Know your prices. It’s important to acquire a good sense of the regular prices of the food items you buy. Or wish you could buy. For example, do you have a handle on what 80/20 ground beef is per pound in your area? Without that knowledge, how will you know if $3.99 a pound is a sale price or the current price? That sign screaming “SPECIAL!!!” could be a trick.

The weekly ad. Every grocery store out there produces a weekly ad. Look in your daily newspaper. you mailbox, at the store’s entrance or online at The Weekly Ad, where you will find the weekly ad (and coming week’s ads) for every store imaginable.

That weekly ad allows you to sit in the privacy of your home without all of the marketing triggers that go on inside a retail store.

Loss leaders. Some of the sales will be loss leaders, which means an item with a sale price below the store’s cost for that item. Why would they do that? Why would King Soopers price hot dogs at 90% off the regular price? To get us into the store! To make us so happy that we’re willing to pay full, inflated prices for the hot dog buns, potatoes salad and ice cream to go with them.