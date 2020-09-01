A robot vacuum that really works — and it’s inexpensive!

Vacuuming sucks. Literally.

One year, my idea of giving our adult sons robot vacuums for Christmas was intended to help them with that odious chore.

What a disappointment. I learned much later that both guys used their robots for only a few months. They were ridiculously noisy, needed constant supervision and did a lousy job. They were more trouble than they were worth. They were annoying and couldn’t do the job. But that was then, and this is now.

There’s a new robot vacuum in town, and Eufy Anker RoboVac 30C is its name. This robot has renewed my faith that robotic vacuuming is not only possible but also amazing.

Eufy Anker RoboVac 30C is extremely quiet, superslim and works like a champ on hard floors and low-to-medium pile carpet. It easily goes from one to the other without supervision. It’s programmable and has multiple functions and a killer battery that offers at least a full hour of runtime on maximum suction, which is the setting I use for my low-pile carpet.