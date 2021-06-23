A ‘thank you’ to fathers

Dear Readers: Your responses about valuable traits you learned from your fathers were truly inspiring. Here are a few more of my favorites.

Dear Annie: My father instilled in me two thoughts that I hold onto every day. I have passed these on to my grandchildren.

No. 1: You only have one chance to make a good first impression when meeting someone. Look them in the eye; give them a firm handshake; and say their name.

No. 2: You will go through life meeting and knowing lots of people. Some will be smarter than you; some will be better-looking than you; some will have an easier way of doing things than you. But I don’t want to ever hear anyone saying they are more honest than you.

— Victor P.

Dear Annie: When I was in the fifth grade (way back in the late ‘80s), I was taking music lessons at school. My grandparents weren’t able to come to the concert, so when we visited them eight hours away, they wanted to hear my sister and me play our clarinets. I had an extreme case of stage fright and couldn’t play in front of them.