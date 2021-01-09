A towel is just a towel, right? Wrong!

Loops. If you look closely at terry cloth, you will see it is made up of a series of loops. The length of the loop determines the fabric’s ability to absorb water. The longer the loop, the better the absorbency.

If those loops are shaved off or “cropped,” the result is velour. While velour makes the towel feel velvety, losing the loops dramatically reduces a towel’s ability to soak up water. A velour towel is pretty, but not so useful.

Short, dense loops result in a thinner towel, which some people prefer. Long, dense loops make the towel thicker, increasing its absorbency and durability.

Color. Dark-colored towels will fade over time, and that cannot be avoided. If you want colored towels, opt for light colors. The best option, however, is always to go for white. You’ll simplify the laundering process and never have to worry about colors fading. Besides, white goes with everything. All the hand towels and face cloths match all the bath towels. White bath linens never go out of style.

Price. The average price of a medium-weight cotton towel is around $7, but it can go as high as $30 or more for a high-end Turkish towel.