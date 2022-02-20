Abusive boyfriend enables self-harm; she needs help

Dear Confused in Love: There is nothing wrong with you, but there is something terribly wrong with the situation that you are in. His verbal abuse is just another form of self-harm. Allowing him to speak to you in that way is unacceptable.

Please seek professional help. Once you process some of your negative emotions, which are driving you to cut yourself, you will be able to decide whether you want to stay with your boyfriend.

Dear Annie: With Valentine’s Day recently passing, I thought I would share this card with you that my husband gave me a few years before he passed away.

I was married to the most loving and thoughtful man for 44 years. One day, when he came home after he had run some errands, he handed me a card and said, “I just want you to know how I really feel.” So I would like to share the message of this card with you:

“YOU ARE MY WORLD, YOU ARE MY LOVE.”